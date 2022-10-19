MOUNT CARMEL — Katie Witkoski converted a go-ahead penalty kick to cap Mount Carmel's run of three unanswered goals in a HAC crossover win.
Jersey Shore (2-12-1) took a 2-0 lead in the opening 17-plus minutes on goals by Aliyah Neece.
Witkoski got the Red Tornadoes (6-10) on the board with 12 seconds to play in the first half. She then assisted Anna-Grace Renno's equalizer just 96 seconds into the second half. Witkoski's winning penalty kick came with 22:49 to play.
Gabby McGinley made five saves for Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel 3, Jersey Shore 2
First half
JS-Aliyah Neece, 35:23; JS-Neece, 22:42; MC-Katie Witkoski (Karli Berkoski), 0:12.
Second half
MC-Anna-Grace Renno (Witkoski), 38:24; MC-Witkoski (penalty kick), 24:49.
Shots: MC 21-8. Saves: Jersey Shore 7 (Gracie Welshans); Mount Carmel 5 (Gabby McGinley).