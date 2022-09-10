MOUNT CARMEL — Rachel Wikoski scored all three of the Red Tornadoes' goals, two of them assisted by Ava Chapman, in the first half of their win over Northumberland Christian.
Gabby McGinley had two saves for the shutout for Mount Carmel. Caitlyn Gray stopped nine shots for the Warriors.
Mount Carmel 3, Northumberland Christian 0
First half
MC-Rachel Witkoski (Katie Witkoski), 18:06; MC-R.Witkoski (Ava Chapman), 7:20; MC-R.Wikoski (Chapman), 3:50.
Shots: MC 24-5. Corners: MC 2-1. Saves: Northumberland Christian 9 (Caitlyn Gray); Mount Carmel 2 (Gabby McGinley).