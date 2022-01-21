TURBOTVILLE — The Red Tornadoes shut out the Defenders in the first quarter, but couldn't shake Warrior Run in the HAC-II contest.
Alyssa Reisinger had 10 points, while Jenna Pizzoli added eight for Mount Carmel (11-1 overall, 7-1 HAC-II).
Emily McKee tallied 17 points for the Defenders (2-12, 1-9), including three 3-pointers.
Mount Carmel 38, Warrior Run 31
Mount Carmel (11-1) 38
Mia Chapman 2 0-1 4, Jenna Pizzoli 2 3-4 8, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 1-3 3, Alyssa Reisinger 2 6-9 10, Ava Chapman 2 0-0 5, Bryn Evert 2 0-0 6. Totals: 14 10-17 38.
3-point goals: Evert 2, A. Chapman, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Sydney Reed.
Warrior Run (2-12) 31
Leah Grow 2 0-0 5, Alayna Wilkins 2 2-2 7, Emily McKee 6 2-3 17, Abby Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 4-5 31.
3-point goals: McKee 3, Grow, Wilkins.
Did not score: Peyton Meehan, Lilly Wertz, Sienna Dunkleberger.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;5;17;10;6 — 38
Warrior Run;0;13;13;5 — 31