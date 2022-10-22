MOUNT CARMEL — Lexi Kane finished with two goals in the game for the Red Tornadoes.
Karli Berkoski ended with a goal and an assist of her own as Mount Carmel wraps up its season with a non-conference victory over Sullivan County. The Red Tornadoes finish the season with an overall record of 7-11.
Mount Carmel 4, Sullivan County 1
First half
MC-Jenna Pizzoli (Ava Chapman), 37:22; MC-Karli Berkoski, 5:44; MC-Lexi Kane (Berkoski), 1:23; SC-Ava Dunham, 0:26.
Second half
MC-Kane, 22:54.
Shots: MC 29-3. Saves: Sullivan County 8 (Summer Hugley); Mount Carmel 2 (Gabby McGinley).