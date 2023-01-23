MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel dominated the second half, and sent the Blue Raiders to just their second loss of the season.
The Red Tornadoes (14-2) trailed 23-17 at the break, but outscored Palmerton, 23-12 in the second half.
Alyssa Renninger scored a game-high 22 points to lead Mount Carmel, while Ava Chapman added 10 points. Mount Carmel iced the game by shooting 10-of-11 from the line in the final stanza.
Hannah Barry scored 15 points to lead Palmerton (15-2), whose only other loss came to Jim Thorpe on Jan. 3.
Mount Carmel 40, Palmerton 35
Mount Carmel (14-2) 40
Ava Chapman 1 8-10 10; Jenna Pizzoli 1 2-3 4; Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Reisinger 8 6-10 22. Totals: 12 16-23 40.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Abby Kolkis, Sydney Reed, Rachel Witkoski.
Palmerton 35
Sydney Frantz 1 1-2 3; Hannah Barry 6 0-0 15; Megan Matsko 0 2-2 2; Mikayla Pengelly 1 2-3 4; Bethie Morgan 4 1-1 9; Courtney Connell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-8 35.
3-point goals: Barry 3.
Did not score: Kelsey Balliet.
Score by quarters
Palmerton;15;8;3;9 — 35
Mt.Carmel;9;8;7;16 — 40