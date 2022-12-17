MOUNT CARMEL — Alyssa Reisinger put in 10 field goals and ended the game with 25 points for the Red Tornadoes (6-0) in a close win over Dunmore.
Jenna Pizzoli scored nine points for the unbeaten Red Tornadoes.
Mount Carmel 42, Dunmore 36
Mount Carmel (6-0) 42
Ava Chapman 0 3-4 3; Jenna Pizzoli 3 2-3 9; Abby Kolkis 1 0-0 2; Rachel Witkoski 0 0-2 0; Katie Witkoski 1 0-2 3; Alyssa Reisinger 10 5-9 25. Totals: 16 10-20 42.
3-point goals: Pizzoli, K.Witkoski.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Sydney Reed.
Dunmore 36
Sophia Talutto 5 1-1 11; Amanda Dempsey 2 0-0 5; Cadie Lewis 4 0-0 12; Tristan Canavan 3 0-0 6; Jackie Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1-1 36.
3-point goals: Lewis 4, Dempsey.
Did not score: Sophia Summa, Ana Pacewicz, Lucy Monahan.
Score by quarters
Dunmore;10;4;13;9 — 36
Mt.Carmel;8;13;13;8 — 42