SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — In a rematch from last season's 2A State Quarterfinals, the Red Tornadoes (8-1) won the game courtesy of Alyssa Reisinger's 17 points.
Ava Chapman (3) and Jenna Pizzoli (2) drained all five of Mount Carmel's 3-pointers in the win.
Aleigha Rieppel lead the Mountaineers (5-4) in scoring with 10 points, while Lacey Kriebel finished with eight points.
Mount Carmel 45, South Williamsport 35
Mount Carmel (8-1) 45
Ava Chapman 3 1-3 10; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 6; Sydney Reed 1 2-3 4; Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 6; Alyssa Reisinger 6 5-6 17; Sarah Sosky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-12 45.
3-point goals: Chapman 3, Pizzoli 2.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Abby Klokis, Rachel Witkoski, Lilly Mowery, Anna-Grace Renno.
South Williamsport (5-4) 35
Abby Akers 2 1-2 6; Lacey Kriebel 4 0-0 8; Ella Moore 0 2-2 2; Piper Minier 3 3-5 9; Aleigha Rieppel 4 0-0 10. Totals: 13 6-9 35.
3-point goals: Akers.
Did not score: Sofia Casella, Mikaiya Hills.
Score by quarters
M.Carmel;12;11;10;12 — 45
S.Williamsport;9;5;7;14 — 35