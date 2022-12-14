MOUNT CARMEL — Alyssa Reisinger continued her hot start for the unbeaten Red Tornadoes, scoring 25 points in a HAC-crossover win.
Reisinger made 11-of-14 free throws in the win, scoring 17 of her game-high 25 after halftime. Jenna Pizzoli added 10 points for Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel 48, Jersey Shore 35
Jersey Shore (1-2)
Peyton Dincher 6 4-5 18; Sophie Stover 1 0-0 2; Rayne Herritt 0 0-1 0; Cailyn Schall 2 0-0 5; Jocelyn McCracken 3 0-0 6; Celia Shemory 2 0-0 4; Totals. 14 4-6 35.
3-point goals: Dincher 2, Schall.
Did not score: Hannah Heaton, Rachel Larson.
Mount Carmel (4-0)
Ava Chapman 1 3-8 5; Jenna Pizzoli 4 2-5 10; Sydney Reed 1 1-2 3; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Reisinger 7 11-14 25. Totals 15 18-31 48.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Did not score:
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;6;10;9;10 — 35
Mount Carmel;10;12;14;12 — 48
JV: Mount Carmel 53-22; Leading scorer, Mount Carmel: Kamryn Kotzo 12.