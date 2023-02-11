MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel pulled away for an easy win in a game featuring District 4 title contenders.
The Red Tornadoes (20-2) led by 19 points at halftime and pushed the lead to more than 30 by the end of the third quarter. Katie Witkoski led the Red Tornadoes with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Alyssa Reisinger added 13 in a balanced attack.
Mount Carmel will likely be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 4 Class 3A tournament. Northeast Bradford (16-5) has one more game to play and is in contention for the top seed in District 4 Class 2A.
Mount Carmel 57, Northeast Bradford 32
NE BRADFORD (16-5) 32
Lani Thomas 2 0-0 4; Kate O'Conner 2 0-0 4; Kayleigh Thomas 3 2-2 8; Alene Beebe 2 0-0 4; Leah Beebe 2 0-0 5; Emma Number 2 1-2 5; Abby O'Conner 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-4 32.
3-point goals: L. Beebe.
Did not score: Lillie Maynard, Anna Towner, Becca Vandermark, Lilah Hughes.
MOUNT CARMEL (20-2) 57
Ava Chapman 3 2-4 9; Jenna Pizzoli 1 2-2 4; Karli Berkoski 3 0-0 8; Abbey Kolkis 0 1-2 1; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 6 0-0 15; Alyssa Reisinger 6 1-2 13; Anna Grace Renno 1 0-0 2; Sarah Sosky 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-10 57.
3-point goals: Chapman, Berkoski 2, R. Witkoski, K. Witkoski 3.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Lilly Mowery.
Score by quarters
NE Bradford;11;7;4;10 — 32
Mount Carmel;20;17;18;2 — 57
JV: Mount Carmel 51, Northeast Bradford 47. Sydney Reed, 15 points.