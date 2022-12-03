MOUNT CARMEL — Damen Milewski scored 21 points for the Red Tornadoes in their season-opening victory against Williams Valley.
Noah Shimko finished with 14 points and Garrett Varano had 12 of his own for Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel 59, Williams Valley 38
Mount Carmel 59
Chase Balichik 4 0-0 8; Garrett Varano 2 8-12 12; Jacob Schultz 0 1-4 1; Luke Blessing 1 0-0 3; Damen Milewski 7 6-7 21; Nick Nestico 0 0-1 0; Noah Shimko 7 0-8 14. Totals: 21 15-32 59.
3-point goals: Blessing, Milewski.
Did not score: Nick Swaboski, Hobi Forti, Orville Fesniak, Tait Adams, Jagr Delaney.
Williams Valley 38
Alex Achenbach 7 2-2 19; Gavin Sutton 1 4-4 7; Evan Achenbach 2 2-5 6; Brayden Crisswell 0 0-2 0; Brady Shomper 2 0-0 4; Brady Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 8-13 38.
3-point goals: A.Achenbach 3, Sutton.
Did not score: Travis Lebo, Jesse Koons.
Score by quarters
W.Valley;11;7;5;15 — 38
M.Carmel;10;15;16;18 — 59