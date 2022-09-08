MOUNT CARMEL — Lexi Kane had with three goals and two assists for the Red Tornadoes.
Karli Berkoski ended with two goals of her own. Jenna Pizzoli scored the other goal for Mount Carmel, which scored three times in each half.
Mount Carmel 6, Tri-Valley 2
First half
MC-Karli Berkoski (Lexi Kane), 38:06; TV-Mazie Sankus, 31:07; MC-Berkoski (Kane), 23:19; MC-Kane (Ava Chapman), 22:33.
Second half
MC-Kane, 24:41; MC-Kane (Rachel Witkoski), 20:31; MC-Jenna Pizzoli, 16:32; TV-Cassi Snyder, 6:13.
Shots: MC 20-11. Corners: TV 6-3. Saves: Mount Carmel 7 (Gabby McGinley); Tri Valley 4 (Madyson Schwalm).