HUGHESVILLE — Alyssa Reisinger finished with a game-high 22 points for the Red Tornadoes in their HAC-III win.
Jenna Pizzoli (17) and Ava Chapman (10) combined for 27 points for Mount Carmel (11-2 overall, 4-1 HAC-III), which led 20-7 after one quarter.
Mount Carmel 62, Hughesville 48
Mount Carmel (11-2) 62
Ava Chapman 2 4-4 10; Jenna Pizzoli 6 5-6 17; Abby Klokis 1 0-0 2; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 4 0-0 8; Alyssa Reisinger 8 6-9 22. Totals 22 15-19 62.
3-point goals: Chapman 2, R.Witkoski.
Did not score: Karli Berkowski, Lilly Mowery, Anna-Grace Renno, Sarah Sosky.
Hughesville (8-7) 48
Ava Snyder 4 3-3 11; Alli Anstadt 6 7-10 19; Vivian Draper 2 0-0 4; Alyssa King 2 2-4 6; Lucy Meyers 0 2-4 2; Sarah Stroup 1 0-0 2; Kylie Temple 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 14-22 48.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Breanna Bobak.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;20;8;19;15 — 62
Hughesville;7;15;9;17 — 48