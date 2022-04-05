Mount Carmel was a tri-champion in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III last season with Hughesville and Bloomsburg, and there appears to be enough returning talent for the Red Tornadoes to finish high again.
Mount Carmel coach Ana Ditchey believes that the outstanding tradition of success is a key component for her girls track and field team.
“They strive to be their best, and always put forth their best effort,” Ditchey said. “They see the success of the past and want to continue it, and make success a tradition on our team.”
This year, that success must come with the help of several inexperienced athletes, after most of the postseason medal winners have graduated.
“We will need to get a few meets under our belts to find the correct placements for some underclassmen,” Ditchey said. “We will definitely see much improvement as the younger talent gets more experience.”
There is no lack of experience among the throwers, as junior Avery Dowkus is back to try to improve on her silver medal performance in the District 4 Class 2 A championships, where she put the shot 38 feet, 6 inches.
In addition, fellow junior Alyssa Reisinger took eighth in the discus at 89-6.
The Red Tornadoes also had a freshman break through in the district meet, and now, sophomore Charity Vellner returns after an eighth-place showing in the triple jump at 31-6. She was also ninth in the pole vault at 8-6.
Ditchey also lists several other athletes as being key returners: seniors Molly Petrucci, distance; Brynn Evert, throws; and Mia Chapman, mid-distance; and juniors Jenna Pizzoli, sprints and hurdles; Leah Shedleski, distance and jumps; and Chloe Rishel, jumps.
Ditchey has only four seniors on the roster.
Second-year Southern Columbia coach Trent Donlan has only 26 girls on his roster, but he said it is a solid group of athletes, especially in the sprints and relays.
Topping the list is senior Cassidy Savitski, who placed fifth in the district championship meet in the 400 last season. She also competes in the jumps and relays.
Last year, the Tigers medaled in all three relays in the district meet with the 4x400 taking fourth, the 4x100 finishing fifth and the 4x800 bringing home sixth.
In addition to Savitski, returning relay runners are seniors Myranda Malacusky and Evelyn Cook, juniors Loren Gehret and Heather Cecco and sophomores Kate Moncavage and Peyton Wisloski.
Gehret was sixth in the district long jump last season and returns in the sprints. Moncavage, as a freshman, was seventh in the 800.
Malacusky is also a key returner in the sprints and throws, junior Ali Griscavage, another basketball standout, returns in the throws as does sophomore Quinn Johnston. Cecco and Moncavage are returning distance runners, and Wisloski is back to compete in the sprints and jumps.
Donlan also listed junior Annabell Reck as a key returner.
Veteran Warrior Run coach Scott Hoffman only returns two athletes who scored at last year district meet for the Defenders, who placed third in Class 2A.
Sisters Sage, a junior, and Sienna, a sophomore, Dunkleberger are back after each running a leg on Warrior Run’s district runner-up 3,200-meter relay last year. Sage Dunkleberger also finished fourth in the 3,200 at districts.
The Defenders only have four seniors — Alayna Wilkins, pole vault; Tora Kolstad, sprints; Cadence Gardiner, pole vault; and Kayleigh Bausinger, throws — on their 17-athlete roster.
All of Warrior Run’s meets were on the road last season, due to stadium construction and school renovations. Work continues at the stadium as this season begins.
“This year will be very different with the construction. Our numbers are small this year because of the state of our circumstance” Hoffman said. “The kids know that every day will be a little different and we need to adjust to each challenge.’
“That being said, the kids have a great attitude and have been working hard each day. We are having to adapt some of our training, but our principles remain the same. We want to be at our best in May and successful in the postseason.”