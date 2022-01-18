MOUNT CARMEL — It was an exciting night for the Mount Carmel youth wrestlers who were introduced, along with their coaches, and paraded across the high school gym to the applause of their parents and other wrestling fans.
It was also a good night for the McCollum family as the program paid tribute to former longtime Red Tornadoes coach Bart (Bucky) for his 40 years with the program.
McCollum was a standout wrestler at Shikellamy High School and Bloomsburg University, and was a varsity head coach at Mount Carmel for 15 years compiling a record of 147-117-2.
As a wrestler, he was a PIAA Class 3A bronze medalist, and won two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships, and his varsity teams went 147-117-2.
Those ceremonies lasted longer than Tuesday night’s main event.
Shamokin visited Mount Carmel for their annual Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match, and the entire meet lasted 19 minutes, and no bout went the distance.
Forfeits (six by Shamokin) and pins were the order of the day in the Red Tornadoes’ 48-24 victory.
With the Shamokin wrestling program so low in numbers the team travels by van instead of a bus, there was little excitement or drama.
Only seven bouts were wrestled and only two of those made it to the second period — barely.
“It’s tough,” first-year Shamokin coach Jared Scandle said. “We don’t have the numbers, so we have all kinds of forfeits. It’s hard to overcome.”
The Indians (1-6) got pins from seniors Wade Alleman (120 pounds) and Tyler Whary (160), and the rest of their points came on forfeits.
Mount Carmel coach Tommy McDonald was unable to get the best matchups just because of where the holes fell in each lineup.
“Where they had a few good wrestlers, we had a couple injuries or we had someone with not as much experience as they did,” McDonald said. “We didn’t get many good matchups, but some kids got to wrestle, and it was a win for the team.”
Despite being unable to have a full lineup yet this season, the Red Tornadoes are 9-5 as they head to Central Columbia on Saturday for the HAC-III Duals.
McDonald said he expects to have his full lineup ready to go for that competition, where it will meet Southern Columbia Area, Warrior Run, Bloomsburg, Hughesville and the host school.
Starting at 172 pounds, the meet began with back-to-back pins by the home team. Sophomore Gavin Lasko took down Shamokin sophomore Chase Thomas in the first period. Then, starting on the bottom in the second, Lasko reversed Thomas to his back for a fall in 2:27.
Freshman Kaden Hine followed at 189 with a 53-second pin of junior Corey Adams.
After a double forfeit at 215, Mount Carmel’s top wrestler, senior Damon Backes, improved to 14-2 on the season with a fall in 1:39 over Shamokin senior Garrett Kitchen.
After a double forfeit at 106, and another forfeit win for Mount Carmel at 113, Alleman got his team on the board with a pin in 1:18 over freshman Damian Klimas at 120 to up his record to 8-2.
The Red Tornadoes answered that pin with back-to-back falls of their own by Brady Wolkoski (in 1:30 over Reese Alleman) and Kody Figard (2:33 over Chet Honicker).
Shamokin picked up a pin and two forfeit wins the rest of the way to cut into the final margin.
Whary brought down the curtain on the 19-minute dual with a pin in 1:31 over Maddox Reed at 160 to improve to 11-4.
Scandle said his team will try to remain positive, despite the long odds.
“I think we can probably pull out one or two more matches before the end of the season, but I am really focusing on the postseason,” he said.
Shamokin next competes in the Lewisburg Duals on Saturday against the host team, Danville and Loyalsock.
Mount Carmel 48, Shamokin 24
172: Gavin Lasko (MC) pinned Chase Thomas, 2:27; 189: Kaden Hine (MC) pinned Corey Adams, 0:53; 215: Justin Weidner (MC) by forfeit; 285: Damon Backes (MC) pinned Garrett Kitchen, 1:39; 106: Double forfeit; 113: Kris Kalbarchick (MC) by forfeit; 120: Wade Alleman (S) pinned Damian Klimas, 1:18; 126: Brady Wolkoski (MC) pinned Reese Alleman, 1:30; 132: Kody Figard (MC) pinned Chet Honicker, 2:33; 138: Chase Pensyl (S) by forfeit; 145: Andrew Luskoskie (MC) by forfeit; 152: Brian Long (S) by forfeit; 160: Tyler Whary (S) pinned Maddox Reed, 1:31.