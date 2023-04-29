MOUNT CARMEL — Jonas Bettleyon took a shutout into the seventh inning, and Noah Shimko closed Mount Carmel's 2-0 victory over Hughesville in a battle of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III frontrunners Saturday.
Bettleyon scattered seven singles and a walk while striking out four in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Shimko inherited a baserunner with one out in the seventh, and he walked a Spartan on six pitches. The next batter flew out to Colin Lokitis in center field, who promptly doubled off the runner at second base to end the game.
Lokitis, Drew Yagodzinskie and Evan Bronkoski each had a pair of hits for the Red Tornadoes (11-3 overall, 5-3 HAC-III). Lokitis (single) and Yagodzinskie (double) had consecutive one-outs in the home fourth, and Brayden Brinkash and Gavin Lasko followed with RBIs.
Mount Carmel cut into Hughesville's (10-2, 5-2) division lead with two games to play.
Mount Carmel 2, Hughesville 0
Hughesville;000;000;0 — 0-7-0
Mount Carmel;000;200;x — 2-8-1
Dylan Bieber, Jediah Webb (4) and Tyler Wetzel. Jonas Bettleyon, Noah Shimko (7) and Gavin Lasko.
WP: Bettleyon. LP: Bieber. S: Shimko.
Hughesville: Logan Kiess 2-for-3; Aiden Barlett 2-for-3; Wetzel 2-for-3; Mason Hoppes 1-for-2.
Mount Carmel: Colin Lokitis 2-for-3, run; Drew Yagodzinskie 2-for-3, double, run; Brayden Brinkash RBI; Lasko 1-for-3, RBI; Evan Bronkoski 2-for-2; Bettleyon 1-for-3.