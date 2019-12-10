LEWISBURG — Mount Carmel dominated the first half and cruised to a 61-29 victory over Lewisburg on Monday in a Heartland Athletic Conference girls basketball crossover.
The Red Tornadoes (2-0) led 17-3 after the first quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
Lauren Shedleski scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first half for Mount Carmel. Dani Rae Renno (13 points) and Brooke Bernini (12) also reached double-digit scoring for the Red Tornadoes.
Lewisburg (0-2) was led by 10 points from freshman Sophie Kilbride. Roz Noone led the Green Dragons with seven rebounds.
Mount Carmel 61, Lewisburg 29
Mount Carmel (2-0) 61
Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Lauren Shedleski 5 3-3 15, Brooke Bernini 5 0-0 12, Dani Rae Renno 4 5-8 13, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Reisinger 2 3-4 7, Molly McCracken 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-15 61.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2, Bernini 2.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Caroline Fletcher, Madison Sosky, Rachel Witkoski, Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Lewisburg (0-2) 29
Sophie Kilbride 5 0-0 10, Maddie Still 2 0-0 4, Roz Noone 1 2-2 4, Jamie Fedorjaka 2 1-1 5, Regan Llanse 1 0-0 2, Anna Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 3-3 29.
3-point goals: None
Did not score: Maddie Materna, Kilee Gallegos, Lauren Gross, Hope Drumm.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 17 19 13 12 — 61
Lewisburg 3 12 6 8 — 29
n Southern Columbia 64,
Benton 39
BENTON — Southern Columbia grabbed a double-digit lead in the first quarter on its way to the dominant nonconference victory.
Southern Columbia (3-0) got points from nine players with Loren Gehret (14), Colby Bernhard (12) and Ally Griscavage (11) reaching double figures.
Benton (1-2) was led by a game-high 23 points from Emily Lockard.
Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39
Southern Columbia (3-0) 64
Mackenzie Palacz 0 0-2 0, Faith Callahan 2 0-0 5, Grace Callahan 1 4-4 7, Ally Griscavage 4 3-4 11, Morgan Marks 2 1-2 5, Loren Gehret 4 5-9 14, Maddie Griscavage 1 0-0 2, Ava Novak 1 0-0 2, Colby Bernhard 5 2-2 12, Rilyn Wisloski 2 2-4 6. Totals 22 17-27 64.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, G. Callahan, Gehret.
Did not score: None.
Benton (1-2) 39
Cecelia Aten 4 1-3 9, Abby Dougher 1 2-5 4, Evie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Naomi Baker 0 0-2 0, Emily Lockard 9 5-8 23, Willow Pursel 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 9-20 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Morgan Smith.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 21 14 14 15 — 64
Benton 8 15 10 6 — 39
n Loyalsock 58,
Mifflinburg 44
LOYALSOCK TWP. — Mara Shuck scored 12 points, and Angela Reamer added 11 for Mifflinburg, which fell behind early and struggled to recover in the HAC crossover.
Loyalsock, which got a game-high 21 points from Cassie Gee, forged a 15-7 lead after one quarter. Gee hit five 3-pointers.
Ella Shuck had eight points for the Wildcats (1-1), while Mollie Bomgardner pulled eight rebounds.
Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44
Mifflinburg (1-1) 44
Angela Reamer 5 0-2 11, Mara Shuck 5 0-0 12, Mollie Bomgardner 2 2-3 6, Brooke Catherman 2 3-5 7, Ella Shuck 3 0-0 8, Cassie Keister 0 0-3 0. Totals 17 5-13 44.
3-point goals: E. Shuck 2, M. Shuck 2, Reamer.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson, Abigail Greb, Jaden Keister, Jenna Haines.
Loyalsock (1-0) 58
Sophia Gardner 5 1-3 11, Cassie Gee 6 4-4 21, Summer McNulty 7 3-4 17, Anna Burdett 0 1-2 1, Aliyah Kennedy 3 0-2 6, Mia Patterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-15 58.
3-point goals: Gee 5.
Did not score: Jocelyn Cruz, Rhandie Jessell, Natalie VanDort, Grace Baylor, Madison Jean, Karyn Saar.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 7 18 8 11 — 44
Loyalsock 15 18 11 17 — 58
n Central Mountain 43,
Milton 36
MILTON — Crystal Hamilton scored 10 points, and Tori Brink added nine in Milton’s HAC-I loss.
The Black Panthers (0-3) were outscored 23-14 in the middle quarters.
Central Mountain 43, Milton 36
Central Mountain (2-0, 1-0) 43
Avery Baker 4 0-1 10, Alyssa Fisher 2 0-2 5, Faith Carter 1 0-0 3, Quinlynn McCann 6 6-9 19, Kiahna Jones 1 2-5 4, Reese Doyle 0 2-4 2. Totals 14 10-21 43.
3-point goals: Baker 2, Fisher, Carter, McCann.
Did not score: Madison Toner, Lauryn Haines, Marissa Wheeler.
Milton (0-3, 0-1) 36
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2, Leah Walter 1 0-0 2, Taylor Snyder 4 1-1 10, Crystal Hamilton 3 4-8 10, Tori Brink 3 3-5 9, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 3-4 3. Totals 12 11-18 36.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: Brooklyn Wade, Mylea Neidig.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 11 9 14 9 — 43
Milton 11 5 9 11 — 36