MOUNT CARMEL — Xavier Diaz and Kris Kalbarchick each won two individual events to lead the Red Tornadoes to the HAC-III boys track and field win, 105-43, over Bloomsburg.
Diaz won the 100 (11.48) and 200 (23.45). Kalbarchick won the 800 (2:12.59) and the 800 (2:12.59).
Charly Schlaugh and Maizy Aikey each won three individual events to lead the Bloomsburg girls to a 82-67 win over Mount Carmel.
Schlaugh won the 100 hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. Aikey won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the Panthers.
Avery Dowkus won the shot put and the discus for the Red Tornadoes.
Boys: Mount Carmel 105, Bloomsburg 43, Shamokin 2
100: Xavier Diaz (MC) 11.48; Garrett Varano (MC); Dillyn Reibsome (B). 200: Xavier Diaz (MC) 23.45; Michael Farronato (MC); Dominick Rosini (B). 400: Billy Rishel (MC) 52.88; Xavier Diaz (MC); Michael Kimsal (MC). 800: Kris Kalbarchick (MC) 2:12.59; Cy Smith (B); Tait Adams (MC). 1600: Kris Kalbarchick (MC) 4:56.73; Caleb Gensemer (MC); Lucas Edmondson (MC). 3200: Samuel Piatt (B) 10:59.38; Caleb Gensemer (MC); Alex Beagle (B). 110H: Logan Funderburg (B) 16.64; Andrew Nguyen (MC); Jace Shipe (S). 300H: Andrew Nguyen (MC) 44.33; Logan Funderburg (B); Cooper Weaver (MC). 400R: Bloomsburg, 44.24. 1600R: Mount Carmel, 4:01.76. 3200R: Bloomsburg, 9:15.45. High jump: Hobi Forti (MC) 5-10; Joshua Siegrist (MC); Jonathon Rishel (MC) and Michael Masteller (B). Pole vault: Garrett Varano (MC) 13-6; Chase Balichik (MC) and Ben Miller (MC); Rhyan Henz (S), Kaiden Parker (S), and Jonathon Rishel (MC). Long jump: Nasir Heard (B) 20-6; Garrett Varano (MC); Hobi Forti (MC). Triple jump: Nasir Heard (B) 42-3; Hobi Forti (MC); Rhyan Henz (S). Shot put: Michael Farronato (MC) 43-0; Chase Balichik (MC); Matthew Scicchitano (MC). Discus: Michael Farronato (MC) 129-7; Landon Jones (B); Kelin Geary (MC). Javelin: Michael Farronato (MC) 153-0; Kelin Geary (MC); Landon Jones (B).
Girls: Bloomsburg 82, Mount Carmel 67
100: Andi Gutshall (B) 13.22; Maddyn McHugh (MC); Haley Sypniewski (MC). 200: Andi Gutshall (B) 28.22; Brooke Fagan (B); Abby Klokis (MC). 400: Bella Pistoia (B) 1:03.63; Reese Romanoskie (MC); Maddyn McHugh (MC). 800: Maizy Aikey (B) 2:33.91; Kendall Smith (B); Alexa Nowroski (MC). 1600: Maizy Aikey (B) 5:36.37; Alexa Nowroski (MC); Sarah Sosky (MC). 3200: Maizy Aikey (B) 11:58.02; Leah Shedleski (MC). 100H: Charly Schulauch (B) 15.77; Camden Wasielewski (B); Jenna Pizzoli (MC). 300H: Camden Wasielewski (B) 50.07; Kirianna Burt (MC); Giadi Lentini (MC). 400R: Bloomsburg, 50.71. 1600R: Mount Carmel, 4:41.44. 3200R: Bloomsburg, 10:51.33. High jump: Hannah Fourspring (MC) 4'8"; Paityn Moyer (MC) and Chloe Rishel (MC). Pole vault: Jade Drogan (B) 10-6; Claire Halterman (B); Charity Vellner (MC). Long jump: Charly Schlauch (B) 16-3; Jenna Pizzoli (MC); Bella Pistoia (B). Triple jump: Charly Schlauch (B) 35-5; Jenna Pizzoli (MC); Jylian Bohner (B). Shot put: Avery Dowkus (MC) 37-4; Liv Kopitsky (MC) 34-2.5; Cassandra McGinley (B) 31-3. Discus: Avery Dowkus (MC) 113-0; Alyssa Reisinger (MC) 110-8; Cassandra McGinley (B) 104-6. Javelin: Ava Chapman (MC) 100-3; Avery Dowkus (MC); Cassandra McGinley (B).