John Darrah will be among the many Mount Carmel football faithful who will spend tonight in front of a television set watching Super Bowl LIV pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.
Darrah has plenty of reasons — and not just sentimental ones — for believing the AFC champs will prevail.
Darrah, the Mount Carmel football coach, believes the Chiefs sport more than enough offense to turn back San Francisco’s stout defense. The fact that former Mount Carmel great Brett Veach is KC’s general manager is another plus.
Midd-West football coach Brad Hatter took the other side in tonight’s showdown.
Not only was Veach one of Darrah’s grid heroes as he was growing up in Mount Carmel, but Veach’s younger brother, Jon, was one of his Red Tornadoes teammates. And if that’s not enough, Jon and Brett’s father, Bob, is part of Darrah’s coaching staff.
“I’m definitely on the Chiefs’ bandwagon,” Darrah said. “They definitely have the most explosive offense in the game, just watching the last couple games. They can score points like nobody else in the league. I think (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes really has a chance — not as a career — to really make a statement that he’s the face of the league.
“I think he’s going to do great in a big game,” Darrah added. “I do think the 49ers are a really good team, and their D-Line is maybe the best in the league since that Giants team that was able to beat the Patriots (in 2008) — so that is one thing I’m concerned with for the Chiefs.”
Darrah also believes the skill players Mahomes and Kansas City coach Andy Reid have available — tight end Travis Kelce, wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, and running backs LeSean “Shady” McCoy and Damian Williams — will trouble the 49ers’ defense.
“It seems like in the NFL that one of the things that gives some of the better quarterbacks problems is when teams can get a rush with four and not have to blitz too much,” Darrah said. “I think Mahomes is a little bit more mobile and it’s a little bit tougher (to get to him) and he’ll have a little bit better chance to escape. And I think he’s at his best when he’s kind of ad-libbing and finding guys downfield.”
Yet while Darrah likes the Chiefs’ multi-pronged and extraordinarily explosive attack, Hatter is siding with San Francisco. Hatter’s decision is predicated on the 49ers’ rugged defensive group rising to the occasion.
The behemoths across the defensive front — DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and others — may be key to San Francisco winning a sixth Super Bowl.
“I’ve been going back and forth with it, but I really feel like I’ve got to go with the team that’s been playing better defense, and I feel that’s the 49ers,” said Hatter, who this fall will guide Midd-West into Heartland Conference play for the first time. “They really get after it on the defensive side of the ball with their pass rushers on the edges.
“I think they can do a good job of keeping Mahomes contained as best you can and keep him in the pocket. If you can do that, they have a better shot of winning that game. Kansas City is loaded on offense obviously, so it should be an interesting matchup. San Francisco’s just an old-school football team that likes to run (the ball).”
Although Kansas City’s offense versus San Francisco’s defense may be what everyone is talking about heading into tonight’s contest, Darrah and Hatter both said the game could hinge on how well the 49ers’ offense fares against the Chiefs’ defensive unit.
San Francisco defeated Green Bay in the NFC title game behind running back Raheem Mostert’s 230 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Shanahan’s offense may need to get more production from QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Particularly since Garoppolo attempted just eight passes in the 49ers’ 37-20 victory over Green Bay.
“Obviously, they like to run the ball and play defense, and I feel like that’s a good recipe for winning,” Hatter said. “So, I’m going to have to go with the 49ers for that reason.”
How San Francisco moves the ball against a Kansas City defense led by defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones, linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson, and safety Tyrann Mathieu will be key — especially since Shanahan will try to shorten the game by controlling the ball with his running attack and limiting Mahomes’ chances.
Brett Veach will have much, if not all, of his hometown pulling for the Chiefs to capture their first Super Bowl in 50 seasons, several ties also exist between Mount Carmel and the San Francisco 49ers franchise.
One is 49ers kicker — and former Penn State star — Robbie Gould who played in the 2001 Big 33 Game with Jon Veach. Gould actually booted the deciding field goal in a 31-29 win.
While the 49ers annually give out the Len Eshmont Award — San Francisco’s most prestigious postseason accolade — that honor goes to the player who best exemplifies the “inspirational and courageous play” of the late Len Eshmont.
An original member of the 49ers franchise who signed on with the West Coast club following a stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Eshmont grew up in Atlas and played at Mount Carmel from 1934-1936 before becoming an All-American running back at Fordham. His pro football career was sandwiched around his military service, as he played one season for the New York Giants and four with the 49ers.
Eshmont also coached at the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Virginia before dying in 1957 at age 39 following a bout with infectious hepatitis.
Mount Carmel also recognizes one player every season at its postseason banquet — its outstanding offensive player — honoring that youngster with the Len Eshmont Award.
So, there may be some folks in eastern Northumberland County who will spend tonight pulling for the 49ers — even though Brett Veach pilots the Chiefs’ front office.
Darrah said Mount Carmel’s faculty was planning a ‘Red Out’ on Friday, a fashion statement intended to support Veach. They were also planning to take a picture to send to Veach, who recently made a donation to help equip the Tornadoes’ weight room
“I honestly grew up watching (Brett),” Darrah said. “I was like in fourth grade and we were playing Shamokin. He was a freshman who returned a kickoff or a punt for a touchdown. The next year as a sophomore, he was the guy.
“I can just remember him running wild at basically every game you went to.”