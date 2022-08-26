ASHLAND — Last year, Mount Carmel set a program record for rushing yards in a season. Given the rich history of the Red Tornado program, that was a remarkable feat in many ways.
If Friday night's opener is any indication, Mount Carmel is going to once again have a formidable ground game, but also appears to have a potent passing game as well.
Behind Cole Spears, who completed 14-of-19 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 28 yards on 13 carries for a pair of touchdowns, Mount Carmel used its passing game early, and its running game late, and combined with a few timely defensive plays, the Red Tornadoes snapped a seven-game losing streak to North Schuylkill with a 25-17 win.
The win also marked the first over the Spartans for head coach John Darrah, who served as an assistant coach at North Schuylkill before returning to his alma mater for the 2015 season.
"I'm enjoying it now, but it was nuts after we came out of the delay. Half our team was cramping up, but we had a ton of guys, especially some of our sophomores, that made some huge plays that were the difference," Darrah said. "This was a really tough week one opponent and we're really glad to get out of here with a win."
"I can't even describe the feeling — it's awesome," said Spears. "I'm so happy for our coaches and especially the seniors — this is their first win over North Schuylkill."
It wasn't without a few tense moments late, however. After about a 45-minute lightning delay in the fourth quarter — the second straight year this matchup was delayed by weather — the first play was a Spears touchdown that put the Red Tornadoes up 25-10 with 9:57 remaining.
A sack by Noah Shimko stopped the Spartans on fourth-and-1 of their ensuing drive, and Mount Carmel was able to run off over three minutes of clock despite not getting a first down on its next drive before punting, giving North Schuylkill the ball back at its own 29 with 5:50 to play.
The Spartans took just a little over a minute to go 71 yards in six plays, capped by a 17-yard touchdown reception by Collin Stanakis to cut it to a one-score game with 4:33 remaining.
Mount Carmel went three-and-out again and punted it back to North Schuylkill with 3:19 remaining. The Spartans advanced to the Red Tornado 39 before Chase Balichik, one of those sophomores, picked off Trevor Minalda's pass at the Mount Carmel 10, and after one more first down, the Red Tornados had their first win over North Schuylkill since 2013.
It was a bit of an ominous start for the Red Tornados, however, as they were stopped on fourth down near midfield on their first possession of the game after stopping the Spartans on downs at the Mount Carmel 25. North Schuylkill converted on its next drive as Neekoli Caraballo punched it in from a yard out following a 54-yard reception by Joey Flail that put the Spartans on the doorstep.
Mount Carmel answered with a long drive on its ensuing possession, with a two-yard touchdown run by Spears capping a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took 7:43. Fourteen of those plays were rushes, but Garrett Varano hauled in a nine-yard reception to convert a fourth-and-8 from the Spartan 12 to extend the drive.
"That was very important answering," said Darrah. "We have good senior leadership and we had a great summer, some great double sessions, but we didn't have our two best practices this week, but I think that was a blessing in disguise because we have to learn how to fight through some tough times, and that's what we did today."
North Schuylkill punted on its next two possessions while Mount Carmel turned it over on downs at the Spartan 26. The Red Tornadoes then took over at their own 37 with 4:30 left in the half, and two big passes moved the ball down the field, 15 yards to Matt Scicchitano and 39 yards to Varano to put Mount Carmel at the Spartan 3. Two plays later, Luke Blessing punched it in from two yards out to make it 13-7.
The Spartans managed to move the ball 63 yards on five plays down to the Mount Carmel 9-yard line with :04 left in the half, and Gavin Mentzer kicked a 26-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13-10 heading into halftime.
Mount Carmel had a punt partially blocked to end its first drive of the second half, but it got the ball right back as Al Bailey picked off Trevor Minalda on the Spartans' first offensive play of the second half to set up the Red Tornados near midfield.
From there, Mount Carmel went to its usual bread and butter, pounding out 13 plays for 49 yards, 10 of which were runs, but it got two big fourth-down conversions through the air, the second of which was a 13-yard touchdown reception by Varano on a tipped ball on fourth-and-goal from the 13 to put Mount Carmel up 19-10 and cap a drive that took 7:34. Varano also caught a seven-yard pass to convert a fourth-and-4 earlier in the drive.
Mount Carmel then forced a three-and-out by the Spartans, and on the first play of its ensuing drive, Blessing ripped off a 64-yard run all the way down to the North Schuylkill 6. After a three-yard gain by Spears put it on the 3, the lightning delay came, before Spears finished the drive when play resumed.
Blessing, another one of those sophomores, finished with a game-high 107 rushing yards along with his touchdown, but it was Spears and his mastery of the offense in his first varsity start that was primarily the difference.
"We're definitely looking to throw a little bit more. We've got some speed on the outside there so we're just trying to take advantage of it with some simple throws and I thought Cole threw it well and we had some big plays in the passing game to help us win," Darrah said. "He really gutted it out."
MOUNT CARMEL 25, NORTH SCHUYLKILL 17
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mount Carmel (1-0);0;13;6;6 — 25
North Schuylkill (0-1);7;3;0;7 — 17
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NS-Neekoli Caraballo 1 run (Gavin Mentzer kick), 5:16
Second quarter
MC-Cole Spears 2 run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick), 9:33
MC-Luke Blessing 2 run (kick failed), 0:41
NS-Mentzer 26 FG, 0:00
Third quarter
MC-Garrett Varano 13 pass from Cole Spears (kick failed), 1:10
Fourth quarter
MC-Spears 3 run (run failed), 9:57
NS-Collin Stanakis 17 pass from Trevor Minalda (Mentzer kick), 4:33
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;NS
First downs;19;13
Rushes-yards;44-184;20-106
Passing yards;176;173
Comp.-Att.-Int.;14-19-0;10-21-2
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;8-66;5-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Luke Blessing 16-107, TD; Cole Spears 13-28, 2 TDs; Xavier Diaz 9-26; Michael Farronato 4-4; Ryan Weidner 1-18; Jacob Zarski 1-1. North Schuylkill: Trevor Minalda 10-14; Jared Tinari 7-86; Joey Flail 1-1; Ricky Halford 1-4; Neekoli Caraballo 1-1, TD.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Spears 14-19-0, 176 yards, TD. North Schuylkill: Minalda 10-21-2, 173 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Varano 5-73, TD; Diaz 4-19; Farronato 3-63; Matt Scicchitano 1-15; Blessing 1-6. North Schuylkill: Jack Dean 6-75; Joey Flail 2-73; Collin Stanakis 1-17, TD; Jared Tinari 1-8.