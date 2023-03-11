MOUNT CARMEL — Katie Witkoski resigned herself to the fact she would have more bruises than points Saturday. Whatever the physical toll, she and her Mount Carmel senior teammates were not about to lose their final game on their home floor.
The Red Tornadoes fell behind by 11 points to an aggressive Holy Redeemer team early in the second quarter, but they rallied for a halftime lead and battled to pull away late for a 46-36 win in the PIAA Class 3A first-round game.
"We knew that they were a physical team from the film," said Witkoski, who had four four-quarter steals, and drew a key charging foul in the period after leaving the game briefly with a leg injury. "If they were going to step on our turf and be physical with us, we were going to be physical right back. We're known for that. We run as one — from the coaches, the fans, the team on the bench, the team on the court.
"We are a very physical team, and we don't let anybody push us around."
Alyssa Reisinger scored a game-high 17 points, Jenna Pizzoli and Ava Chapman added 11 and 10, respectively, and Mount Carmel won a state-playoff opener for the eighth consecutive year. The program is 18-18 all-time in state play, 17-12 under coach Lisa Varano, including wins in seven of their last eight PIAA games.
"They came in from the start wanting to play crazy (aggressive), and that's just never gonna happen here in Mount Carmel's gym," said Reisinger. "I think the fans, the team, we can agree — trying to come here and play that way, we're just not going to allow it.
"It was a real dogfight, and we were ready to win."
With their 17th win a row, the Red Tornadoes (26-2) move to Tuesday's second round to face District 12 runner-up West Catholic (13-12), a 43-42 winner over District 11 runner-up Palmerton.
Holy Redeemer, which finished 17-12, got all but two of senior Jillian DelBalso's team-high 11 points in the first 10 minutes of Saturday's game. Her 3-pointer with 5:52 to play in the second quarter put the Royals in front 18-7 as Mount Carmel started 3-for-19 from the floor (0-of-6 from 3-point range).
"It felt like we lost some momentum," said Varano. "It was even, and then there was a spurt where things just didn't go our way and they capitalized. They're a good team. It just felt like the momentum left for a little bit."
Reisinger ended a drought of nearly four minutes with a driving bucket from the foul line, then she stole the ball to spark of series of nine turnovers in the Royals' last 10 possessions of the half. It took the Red Tornadoes just 3 minutes, 15 seconds to erase the 11-point deficit.
"I think we work so well with just not letting that get to us, where we can just come out and fight," Reisinger said. "Our coaches always say, You want to play 32 minutes to earn 32 more. That really shows when you want it more."
Witkoski followed Reisinger's bucket and steal with a 3-pointer from the left corner, Mount Carmel's first make from long distance, which put a charge into the home crowd. Chapman followed with a triple from the left wing, before Pizzoli — who started 1-of-9 from the field — swished a trey from the left side for a 20-18 lead with 2:37 left in the half. The Tornadoes closed with a 14-0 run.
"I didn't feel like (the deficit) was 11 points, but I looked up at the scoreboard one time and it was like, Oh — we got to get moving here. We've gotta step it up defensively and offensively," said Witkoski. "I took a shot, took a chance, and it went in, and right then and there our energy was up. I'm so thankful that my team built off of that. It definitely caused our crowd to get wild — which feels great, being at home.
"We definitely needed a momentum-starter."
Holy Redeemer got off just two shots in the last 5 minutes of the half, and they were on the same trip. Mount Carmel wound up forcing 25 turnovers, including nine in the fourth quarter when the Royals were as close as 35-31 with 4:30 to play.
"I think our defense ... we finally started getting some stops," said Varano. "During that (first-half) run we got a lot of stops, and then on the other end our offense was in synch."
The Red Tornadoes had the margin at seven early in the third quarter thanks in part to back-to-back 3-pointers from Chapman and Rachel Witkoski. They committed seven of their 18 turnovers in the face of Redeemer's pressure during the quarter, and couldn't shake free.
"We thought their record was deceiving because they lost to some good teams," Varano said. "Their press was disruptive. Several times we were so close to breaking the press wide open and then we turned it over instead. They didn't quit."
Witkoski left the floor in the opening minute of the fourth with a "dead-legger," but she returned soon after, forced a steal and then drew an offensive foul on DelBalso with Mount Carmel up 35-30. It was a four-point game when Reisinger knifed through a double-team to score. She then ran a crisp, give-and-go out of a timeout to Rachel Witkoski for a 39-31 lead with 3:03 left. The margin didn't dip to less than eight from that point.
PIAA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
MOUNT CARMEL 46, HOLY REDEEMER 36
Holy Redeemer (17-12) 36
Meghan Albrecht 4 1-2 9, Paige Kroptavich 1 1-2 4, Mia Ashton 1 0-0 2, Jillian DelBalso 4 2-3 11, Bella Boylan 1 1-1 3, Angela Corridoni 3 0-0 7. Totals 14 5-8 36.
3-point goals: Corridoni, DelBalso, Kroptavich.
Did not score: Lucie Racicky, Tessa Cegelka, Irelyn Karnes, Katie Quinn, Paige Skibitsky.
Mount Carmel (26-2) 46
Ava Chapman 2 4-10 10, Jenna Pizzoli 2 6-14 11, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-0 5, Katie Witkoski 1 0-2 3, Alyssa Reisinger 6 5-8 17. Totals 13 15-35 46.
3-point goals: Chapman 2, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Abby Klokis, Sydney Reed, Sarah Sosky, Karli Berkoski.
Score by quarters
Holy Redeemer;13;5;10;8 — 36
Mount Carmel;7;14;13;12 — 46