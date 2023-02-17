SUNBURY — It was one of those nights for the Mount Carmel girls basketball team in the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference championship game Friday.
How bad was the Red Tornadoes' luck at times?
So bad that — even with a one-point lead at halftime — Lisa Varano had convince her team in the locker room that they were winning.
"We came in to the locker room at halftime and the feel of the game was that we were losing," Varano said. "We just told them to keep grinding, to stay disciplined, and I think they did that in the second half."
The Panthers would lead just once after halftime, and Ava Chapman's 3-pointer with 2:27 left gave the Red Tornadoes a lead for good in a 50-44 victory at Shikellamy High School's Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
"It was good to play a game like this to prove we are as good as anybody one through five," said Mount Carmel senior Jenna Pizzoli, who sat the final 5:11 of the first half with three fouls. She rallied to score nine points in the second half.
"It's great that we could all pull it together when we needed it most."
To Pizzoli's point, Chapman had the biggest offensive shot of the game — the go-ahead 3-pointer — and provided an offensive spark, scoring all 12 of her points in the second and fourth quarters. Chapman missed all three of her shot attempts in the first and third quarters.
"That's the nice thing about this team is that they have so much confidence in each other," Varano said. "They know — if it's not going to be them — how to get to the ball to the hot hand."
Looking to even up the fouls in the second half, the Red Tornadoes started attacking the bucket, leading to a 32-27 edge after a Pizzoli 3-pointer with 4:47 left in the third.
"We weren't getting the calls to go our way (in the first half)," Pizzoli said. "We knew we had to create some things to get them to go our way."
Mount Carmel would go scoreless the rest of the quarter as the Panthers scored the final six points to take a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Chapman scored on a drive to open the fourth, before Pizzoli followed with one of her own to give Mount Carmel a 36-33 lead with 7:10 left. Bloomsburg sophomore Bella Pistoia knocked down a 3-pointer with a 6:42 to play, tying the game at 36. The game was knotted at 38 and 40 before Chapman was left alone on the right wing, set her feet, and swished a 3-pointer to give Mount Carmel the lead.
Madeline Evans scored inside to cut the margin to one with 2:04 left, but Bloomsburg's senior 6-footer was clearly tired.
The Red Tornadoes took advantage, hitting Alyssa Reisinger with a long inbounds pass for a layup and a 45-42 lead. Mount Carmel forced a miss, and Rachel Witkoski, who grabbed the defensive rebounds, knocked down two foul shots to push the lead to five, clinching the victory.
It was Mount Carmel's first PHAC Tournament title in six seasons, and the Red Tornadoes joined Danville as the only three-time winners of the girls tournament.
Mount Carmel improved to 22-2 and tentatively will host Warrior Run on Friday night in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Bloomsburg dropped to 19-5, and would host No. 7-seed Hughesville, also on Friday. If the district seeds hold, the Tornadoes and Panthers could meet for a fourth time in the district championship game.
Mount Carmel looked to turn Friday's game into a laugher early. When Reisinger scored halfway through the opening quarter, Mount Carmel had a 13-3 lead thanks to Bloomsburg's 1-of-5 shooting and six early turnovers. The Panthers finally got going with a 17-3 run that bridged the first and second quarters. When Evans scored on a putback, Bloomsburg had a 20-17 lead.
After a timeout, Mount Carmel scored six in a row to build a 22-19 lead, but foul trouble reared its head as Mount Carmel sent Bloomsburg to the foul line eight times in the final minute of the second quarter, including four times in the final five seconds of the half. The Panthers managed to make just four free throws, giving Mount Carmel a 23-22 lead at the break.
Reisinger and Chapman each finished with 12 points for the Red Tornadoes, while Pizzoli and Katie Witkoski each chipped in nine.
Evans, an all-state post, was outstanding with 17 points, 20 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals. Bryn Zentner finished with 12 points for the Panthers.
PHAC GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, Shikellamy H.S.
MOUNT CARMEL 50, BLOOMSBURG 44
Bloomsburg (19-5) 44
Bryn Zentner 3 6-8 12; Teagan Serrano 2 0-0 5; Madeline Evans 6 5-7 17; Alyssa Shuman 2 1-2 5; Bella Pistoia 1 0-0 3; Cassie McGinley 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-19 44.
3-point goals: Serrano, Pistoia.
Did not score: Maddy Devine.
Mount Carmel (22-2) 50
Ava Chapman 5 1-2 12; Jenna Pizzoli 3 2-2 9; Rachel Witkoski 2 2-3 6; Katie Witkoski 3 2-2 9; Alyssa Reisinger 5 2-2 12; Abby Klokis 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 11-13 50.
3-point goals: Chapman, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Sydney Reed, Karli Berkoski.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;10;13;10;11 — 44
Mount Carmel;15;9;8;18 — 50