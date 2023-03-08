When the Mount Carmel girls advanced to the state semifinals last season, they became the first Valley team in three decades to do it consecutive years.
It was another historic achievement for the uber-successful program, yet that wasn’t what the Red Tornadoes took away from the 2021-22 season.
“Last year we were absolutely devastated,” admitted senior point guard Rachel Witkoski.
“It was a real big bummer,” senior shooting guard Jenna Pizzoli said.
“It was tough,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “It was really tough for them.”
Yes, you read that correctly.
Despite having the rare opportunity to return to the PIAA Class 2A championship game they won the year before, the Red Tornadoes finished the season without a shred of satisfaction. That’s because, for the first time since 2010 — when, coincidentally, their current string of 14 state playoff appearances began — they didn’t win “anything.”
No division championship.
No Heartland Athletic Conference tournament title.
No district crown.
Mount Carmel went to last year’s state tournament as the District 4 third-place team and won its way to the state semis before falling to HAC-rival Southern Columbia. There was nothing, other than congratulations for such an unexpected run, for the Red Tornadoes to hold up and celebrate.
“We wanted something that we could say was ours,” said Pizzoli, “because the previous year was the state championship year but all of our seniors graduated, except for one — Mia Chapman — and it was a whole new team. We had a new starting lineup, new bench players — everything.
“We really wanted to get it so we could prove that we’re just as good as anybody else, and, unfortunately, we came up short with that last year. It really was devastating.”
Think of it this way: The UConn women’s basketball has been the sport’s gold standard for so long, that when the Huskies don’t play in the NCAA championship game some view their season as a failure.
Even in 2015, when Mount Carmel last was denied a district crown, the Red Tornadoes went undefeated to win the HAC-III championship. Way back in 2010, the last time they didn’t win a title of any kind, many of the current players weren’t school-age.
The Red Tornadoes enjoyed Saturday’s district championship more than most they’ve won because it came with a large side of redemption.
“Everyone just expects so much,” said senior post Alyssa Reisinger. “They hear the name ‘Mount Carmel,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, they’re getting it. They’re winning tonight.’ So they have such high expectations, but then there’s so many people out there who don’t want to see us succeed.
“So just to have moments like this is special. Last year, we didn’t even have the opportunity to get to this stage. So to have it this year is a huge stamp on this team and the program. I’m just so excited to hang another banner in the gym.”
The bar for the program, like all those fire-engine red banners that welcome their opponents, is exceptionally high. The team has been so good for so long that it somehow overshadowed the fact the state’s all-time girls scoring leader, Maria Fantanarosa, wore the same jersey.
“It’s a combination of pressure,” said Varano. “There’s a target on their back and there’s an expectation that they’re gonna win. That’s hard. So for them, they were disappointed and upset (last season). It was a really hard year for them, and a lot of these girls were on that team and they certainly wanted to come out and get that back.”
Southern Columbia had Mount Carmel’s number last season, beating the Red Tornadoes three times, including an epic, three-overtime, regular-season game in Catawissa. The anticipated district final matchup was thwarted by South Williamsport, which upset the Tornadoes in the district semis, 37-30.
“It was just not our night when we lost to South Williamsport, and credit to them,” Varano said. “That’s kind of what we’ve tried to instill in the girls: You can lose any night.”
They rebounded to beat Northeast Bradford for the district’s last state berth, then ran off state playoff wins over Holy Cross (on a Mia Chapman buzzer-beater), Columbia and South Williamsport in a thriller at Danville High to reach the Class 2A semis opposite Southern Columbia. Before a standing-room-only crowd at Shamokin, the Tigers emerged with a 50-46 win, leaving Mount Carmel empty-handed.
“I felt broken, and I never wanted to feel that way again — especially for something like this that I knew my teammates my deserved and my coaches really deserved,” said Witkoski. “We all found pride in putting another banner up there for our coaches and our teammates. We wanted to make our program, our culture, proud. We almost felt like we failed, but I think we know now that was a part of regrouping and finding who we are as a team.
“I think we really found who we are as a team, and we really came together through that bond and that loss to get here today.”
Mount Carmel (25-2), a triple-crown winner — HAC-Division III, HAC Tournament, District 4 — with 16 consecutive victories, hosts District 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer in the first round of states 7 p.m. Friday. The winner plays a district runner-up, either Palmerton or West Catholic, in Tuesday’s second round. Mount Carmel beat Palmerton earlier this season, 40-35, one of just four Blue Bombers’ losses this season.
“We knew that, this year, we didn’t want to feel that way again,” said Pizzoli. “That was something that not any of us, from seniors to freshmen, wanted to feel. We didn’t want to be with our heads hanging low in the locker room again, all upset, wishing that we could do more.”