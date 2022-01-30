MOUNT CARMEL — Ava Chapman scored a game-high 16 points, and Mount Carmel rebounded from a triple-overtime loss the previous night with a lopsided nonleague win Sunday in girls basketball.
The Red Tornadoes (15-2), who lost to Southern Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III showdown Saturday, raced to a 17-2 lead over Mahanoy Area after one quarter. The Tornadoes led the rematch of their 2021 PIAA Class 2A semifinal game by 33-11 at halftime with Chapman scoring all but four of her points.
Mia Chapman and Alyssa Reisinger added eight and six points, respectively, in the win.
Allyson Babinsky scored seven to pace Mahanoy (10-6), which leads Schuylkill League Division III and the District 11 Class 2A rankings.
Mount Carmel 52, Mahanoy Area 17
Mahanoy Area (10-6) 17
Amelia Fetco 0 1-2 1, Allyson Babinsky 3 0-0 7, Hannah Kane 1 0-0 2, Carley Hasara 1 0-0 2, McKenna Cavenas 0 1-2 1, Madison Bowels 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 2-4 17.
3-point goals: Babinsky.
Did not score: Raquel Roberts, Rebecca Wiekrykas, Caitlee Kessock.
Mount Carmel (15-2) 52
Mia Chapman 4 0-0 8, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 4, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-2 2, Katie Witkoski 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6, Ava Chapman 7 0-0 16, Brynn Evert 1 0-0 2, Karli Berkowski 1 0-0 2, Sydney Reed 3 1-2 8. Totals 24 1-4 52.
3-point goals: A. Chapman 2, Reed.
Did not score: Sarah Sosky.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area;2;9;2;4 — 17
Mount Carmel;17;16;12;7 — 52