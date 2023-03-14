LANCASTER — Alyssa Reisinger and her Mount Carmel teammates issued something of a Tornado warning midway through the third quarter Tuesday when they built a 19-point lead.
Instead of blowing away West Catholic, though, the Red Tornadoes nearly fell victim to a perfect storm of foul trouble, compromised defense and sputtering offense.
The District 12 runner-up Burrs cut the margin to seven with just more than two minutes to play. Mount Carmel grounded itself at the foul line, closing the PIAA Class 3A second-round game by hitting nine of 12 free throws for a 48-38 win at Manheim Township H.S.
"You hear the words 'Philly Catholic schools,' and you just think 'best of the best,'" said Reisinger, who led all scorers with 19 points. "We came in here and we said, 'They don't know Coal Region basketball.' I mean, we showed up and showed out, and I'm so happy with this team and the win."
The Red Tornadoes (27-2) matched a program record with 27 wins (2011-12, 2016-17), and reached the state quarterfinals for the third consecutive year and fifth time overall. They will play District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (25-2), a 64-54 winner over District 1 champ New Hope-Solebury, on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
"I'm proud of the girls," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "They just don't want to stop fighting. So I'm really proud of how they finished that out."
Mount Carmel struggled with its shooting throughout (29.5% overall), but especially in the first half when only 6 of 27 shots went down, including just 3 of 13 looks from 3-point range. Still, the Red Tornadoes forced West Catholic into 10 first-quarter turnovers and 1-of-7 shooting to forge a 10-2 lead, and then bumped the advantage to 23-11 at halftime.
"Defense got us here from the very beginning," said Mount Carmel junior guard Ava Chapman, who had five steals. "So if our shots aren't falling, we just want to lock them up on defense and keep them to the minimum amount of points we can."
Katie Witkoski buried a 3-pointer to answer the Burrs' game-opening bucket, and Reisinger scored the next seven points of the first quarter. West Catholic committed 12 turnovers between its first two buckets of the game, ending a drought of longer than a quarter's time two minutes into the second quarter. Chapman and Rachel Witkoski ripped back-to-back treys for a 16-9 lead at the 4:20 mark of the second period.
"I thought the girls did a real nice job of being aggressive," Varano said. "We got a couple steals, and we hit a couple shots."
"We noticed that they weren't really strong with the ball and their rebounds," said Katie Witkoski, who had three steals in the first quarter. "Our fierceness and our quickness definitely helped us."
The 12-point halftime lead ballooned to 19 less than four minutes into the third quarter. Jenna Pizzoli vanquished an 0-for-12 first half with a strong driving layup, and the Red Tornadoes then fed Reisinger for a nine-point run. Pizzoli and Katie Witkoski each had a pair of assists in the sequence, with one of Witkoski's creating a three-point play, as Mount Carmel led 34-15.
"Alyssa and I have a great connection when it comes to the basket; I can always read her eyes," said Katie Witkoski. "I think our whole offense moves well when we're all on the same page like that."
"After the half, you always want to get that jump to secure the win," Reisinger added. "I think we came out with an 11-4 run, and it really set the tone."
West Catholic (13-13) scored consecutive putbacks, and, Reisinger was assessed a double-foul along with Burrs reserve post Khadijah Thomas. When play resumed, the 6-foot-1 Thomas was assessed a third foul and Reisinger was whistled for her fourth with 2:26 left in the third. It sent the 6-foot senior to the bench, and when she returned at 6:49 of the fourth, West Catholic found a chink in Mount Carmel's armor with its dribble-penetration.
"That foul call ... it is what is, but it just kind of changed a little bit of the way we had to play defense," said Varano. "We needed Alyssa in the game."
Burrs freshman Jasmine Butler scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth, including three drives against the Red Tornadoes' soft interior defense and a 3-pointer that made it 39-32 with 2:19 left.
"With the foul situation, when it gets tricky like that, teams are going to get it inside," said Reisinger. "It definitely is a challenge, and it's a mental thing — coaches are always telling you, 'Keep your head' — but I know this team got me."
Mount Carmel went scoreless for nearly seven minutes after going ahead by 19, a slump ended by Katie Witkoski's free throw with 5:17 left. Pizzoli followed with a baseline jumper to restore a double-digit lead, then assisted a Katie Witkoski layup ahead of Butler's triple. Pizzoli was 4-for-4 from the line in the final minute, finishing with eight points and team-high 12 rebounds.
"I think they knew we were in foul trouble and we had to be laid back a little bit (on defense)," said Chapman. "Then they threw a trap at us, so it took us a little bit to get used to it. We played as team, kept fighting for each other and came out on top."
PIAA CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECOND ROUND
At Manheim Township H.S., Lancaster
MOUNT CARMEL 48, WEST CATHOLIC 38
West Catholic (13-13) 38
Jasmine Butler 7 0-0 15, Kiajah Henry 1 0-0 2, Amina Reid 1 3-4 5, Ciani Scott 1 0-2 2, Jalyn Moore 5 0-4 10, Ciana Blake 1 0-0 2, Khadijah Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-10 38.
3-point goals: Butler.
Did not score: Kailyn Freeman.
Mount Carmel (27-2) 48
Ava Chapman 1 2-4 5, Jenna Pizzoli 2 4-5 8, Rachel Witkoski 2 2-2 7, Katie Witkoski 2 2-6 7, Alyssa Reisinger 6 7-12 19, Karli Berkoski 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 19-31 48.
3-point goals: Chapman, K. Witkoski, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Abby Klokis, Sydney Reed.
Score by quarters
West Catholic;2;9;10;17 — 38
Mount Carmel;10;13;11;14 — 48