MONTGOMERY — Jenna Pizzoli scored 18 points, Brynn Evert and Alyssa Reisinger each added 11, and Mount Carmel downed Northeast Bradford, 50-38, in the District 4 Class 2A third-place game Wednesday.
The defending state champion Red Tornadoes (20-5) secured their 13th consecutive state playoff berth. They play the District 2 champion — either Holy Cross or Elk Lake — in the first round Tuesday.
Pizzoli scored six points in the first quarter to help stake Mount Carmel to a 17-11 lead. She finished with three of the Red Tornadoes' eight 3-pointers.
Mount Carmel pulled away with a 16-9 run in the third quarter for a 13-point lead.
The Panthers (20-5) got 14 points from Maisie Neuber.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Montgomery Area Community Center
Mount Carmel 50, Northeast Bradford 38
Northeast Bradford (20-5) 38
Maisie Neuber 5 2-4 14, Alena Beebe 2 0-0 4, Kate O'Conner 4 0-0 8, Kayleigh Thoman 4 1-2 10, Emma Neuber 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-6 38.
3-point goals: M. Neuber 2, Thoman.
Did not score: Julia Brown, Anna Towner.
Mount Carmel (20-5) 50
Mia Chapman 0 0-3 0, Jenna Pizzoi 5 5-8 18, Rachel Witkoski 0 1-2 1, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Reisinger 3 5-6 11, Ava Chapman 2 0-2 6, Brynn Evert 3 3-3 11. Totals 14 14-21 50.
3-point goals: Pizzoli 3, A. Chapman 2, Evert 2, K. Witkoski.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski, Sydney Reed, Sarah Sosky.
Score by quarters
Northeast Bradford;11;8;9;10 — 38
Mount Carmel;17;8;16;9 — 50