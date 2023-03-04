MILTON — They say sharks can detect a drop of blood in the water from a quarter-mile away.
In much the same way Saturday, the Mount Carmel girls took notice when Loyalsock post Alaina Dadzie was whistled for her third foul early in the third quarter of the District 4 Class 3A championship game.
The top-seeded Red Tornadoes couldn't get the score into the teens in the first half, settling for far too many 3-point shots against a dogged Loyalsock defense rather than playing their preferred game in the paint.
That all changed when the Lancers freshman standout — who was a terror on the boards and had three blocked shots — waded into foul trouble ... and Mount Carmel saw red.
The Red Tornadoes immediately attacked the hoop, trying to goad Dadzie into another foul. That never came to pass, but the success they had against a suddenly tentative defense brought out their killer instinct.
Jenna Pizzoli scored 12 second-half points, Alyssa Reisinger controlled the middle in the fourth quarter, and Mount Carmel surged to a 37-32 win and its 11th district title in 13 years at Milton H.S.
"My teammates and coaches were all telling us, 'You gotta go at her! She has a couple fouls; get her to give you another one,'" Pizzoli said. "We knew she'd have to come out of the game, or she'd have to lay off a little bit, and she did both — she laid off and she came out later. It really opened it up for a lot of inside shots for us."
The Red Tornadoes scored just 12 first-half points, shooting 4-of-19 from the field (1-for-11 from 3-point range), but they scored at least 12 in each of the third and fourth quarters. They built their largest lead at 31-24 with 5:50 to play, and then went inside to answer each of three Loyalsock baskets in the final two minutes.
"There comes times when things just have to get done in the fourth quarter. Those first three minutes you really need to step up, and that's exactly what this team did," said Reisinger, a 6-foot senior who had six points and five rebounds in the period. "To be able to get that little push in the fourth quarter means everything, and it can completely change a game."
Mount Carmel, which played in the Class 2A state semifinals last season despite not winning a division or district title, posted its 16th consecutive win which encompassed a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III crown, the HAC Tournament trophy, and its first Class 3A district title since 2018.
The Red Tornadoes (25-2) will play District 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer (17-11) in the first round of the state tournament Friday. Loyalsock (18-7), which was denied a third consecutive Class 3A title, will face District 3 runner-up Columbia (23-4), also Friday.
"I was pleased with the physicality our players played with," said Lancers coach Curtis Jacobson, who replaced four starters this season. "If you let (Mount Carmel establish) the physicality first, you're not going to win the battle.
"We don't like to lose — we're not pleased with losing — but I smiled after this game. It was a great effort."
When the two teams last met on Feb. 1, the Red Tornadoes bolted to an unimaginable 28-1 lead in an eventual 25-point win. On Saturday, it appeared as though neither team would score 28 points after a first quarter in which they combined to shoot 4-of-17 with 11 turnovers. The Red Tornadoes missed all six of their 3-point shots in the opening quarter and finished it with a 4-all tie.
"A lot of credit goes to Loyalsock. Defensively, they had us a little out of sorts and we were settling for those shots," said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. "On the flip side, our girls want to make plays, and they've made them before, but we needed to take the ball to the basket.
"We were just kind of sitting back a little bit, hanging at that 3-point line, not attacking, not being the aggressor, and sometimes bailing them out (with 3-point tries)."
The score barely budged in the second quarter from the occasional free throw before Rachel Witkoski dropped a 3-pointer from the top-right side of the arc at the 3:37 mark for a 10-6 lead. Reisinger later beat a double-team deep in the post to answer a three-point play by the Lancers' Julianna Ellis, helping Mount Carmel get to halftime up 12-11.
"Sock's defense, they were tight inside and we couldn't get many looks inside, so it did push us out," Reisinger said. "The shots were there. They were good shots; we just couldn't get them to fall."
The mucky first half (25 combined misses, 21 total turnovers) had the score right where Jacobson wanted it.
"They've shot the ball extremely well against us, in both games, but I told the girls it's still the recipe because they can get to the rim like that (snapped fingers). You have to pick your battles," he said. "They shot the ball really well (previously) because they were open 3s — they were set, didn't have to move. Tonight it was all about, Get them off their spot, get them a step back, (and) have a hand forward to disrupt them a little bit. Our girls really did it very well."
Witkoski hit a 3 from the left-corner on the Red Tornadoes' first possession of the second half, and Reisinger made it 17-12 on a bucket off a Katie Witkoski defensive rebound. Dadzie was whistled for her third foul soon after, and Pizzoli drove hard at Dadzie and the rim twice in the aftermath, scoring once. She added a tough, driving hoop for a three-point play and a 25-20 lead near the end of the third quarter.
The Red Tornadoes then scored on their first three trips of the fourth, including an Ava Chapman putback for a 31-24 lead on a sequence that included four offensive rebounds. They committed just one second-half turnover (with 2:54 left in the game) after having nine before halftime.
"Our coaches told us we needed to be composed, we needed to move the ball more — we were very stagnant on offense — we needed to be confident in ourselves, but, also, when a shot went up we had to rebound," said Rachel Witkoski. "Rebounding was huge, and I think we really capitalized on that in the second half. We really started attacking their zone defense, and that's what got us moving."
Pizzoli finished with a game-high 16 points, while Reisinger added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dadzie led the Lancers with eight points and 10 boards, while her older sister Izzy had seven of each.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Milton High School
NO. 1 MOUNT CARMEL 37, NO. 3 LOYALSOCK 32
Loyalsock (18-7) 32
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 1 0-0 2, Julianna Ellis 2 1-1 6, Katie Ryder 4 1-4 9, Izzy Dadzie 3 1-3 7, Alaina Dadzie 3 2-2 8. Totals 13 5-10 32.
3-point goals: Ellis.
Did not score: Chloe Kennedy, Anna Luxenberger.
Mount Carmel (25-2) 37
Ava Chapman 1 1-2 3, Jenna Pizzoli 5 5-7 16, Rachel Witkoski 2 0-0 6, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-3 10. Totals 13 8-12 37.
3-point goals: R. Witkoski 2, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Abby Klokis, Sydney Reed.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock;4;7;11;10 — 32
Mount Carmel;4;8;13;12 — 37