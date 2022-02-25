WILLIAMSPORT — With just more than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Mount Carmel had Loyalsock right where it wanted the Lancers.
The eighth-seeded Red Tornadoes had cut a Lancer lead that had been as large as nine down to three on the back of five straight Cole Spears points, and an upset that would be heard around the state was looming.
Just in time, Loyalsock found the form that had given it the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II and tournament championships, and the district’s top seed as the Lancers scored the final 10 points in a 51-38 victory over the No. 8 seed Red Tornadoes at Ron Insinger Gymnasium.
“I can’t ask any more from my kids,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. “They never quit, and did what I asked them to do.”
Mount Carmel executed with precision all night long. The Tornadoes focused on slowing the tempo against the “Lancer Lightning” that has won Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger over 1,000 varsity basketball games.
Trailing 35-29 after three quarters, the game was in the range Mount Carmel needed it to be.
“We knew we couldn’t get into a running game with them,” Lazicki said. “We knew we had to slow it down and execute,”
That’s what they did for 29 minutes Friday, up until those last three minutes.
“They outplayed us. It’s not hard for me to say that,” Insinger said. “We were lucky to win because they played fundamentally sound basketball tonight for four quarters, and we didn’t show the sense of urgency we needed.”
Early on, Mount Carmel matched Loyalsock basket-for-basket. Pedro Feliciano gave Mount Carmel the lead at 6-5 with 2:41 left in the opening frame. Loyalsock would finish the quarter strong. Lancer sophomore Nate Baumann scored seven quick points in the last three minutes of the quarter and Mount Carmel trailed 14-6 after one.
Loyalsock would continue to increase it lead in the early part of the second quarter, as a Jaylen Andrews basket made it 18-9 midway through the frame. But Mount Carmel kept storming back. A pretty drive through the Lancer defense got Mount Carmel within five, and that’s where the score was at half, 25-20.
Loyalsock got two quick baskets to start the third quarter off Tornado turnovers, but Feliciano quickly answered with a 3, and the rest of the quarter was nip-and-tuck. An attempt from deep by Feliciano that was halfway down before coming out would’ve cut the Lancer lead to one, the closest that Mount Carmel would have been since the first quarter. Loyalsock would add a Saraj Ali basket at the end of the quarter to take a 35-29 lead into the final frame.
Once again, Loyalsock started the quarter strong. Mount Carmel ran the first two minutes off the clock and didn’t score, and the Lancers quickly answered with a bucket by Tyler Gee. A Baumann bucket saw the lead balloon to 10 with 4:14 to play, but Garrett Varano instantly answered to cut it to eight again, setting up the quick five points by Spears that included an and-one conversion and another layup.
Loyalsock played flawless basketball down the stretch, though, switching out of its run-and-jump man and into a more vanilla man defense, and the Tornadoes struggled to get clean looks.