MOUNT CARMEL — Brock Evert and Tommy Reisinger each scored 15 points to lead Mount Carmel to a 51-46 win over Warrior Run in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III boys basketball.
The Red Tornadoes (5-0) stretched a two-point halftime lead to a 37-29 advantage after three quarters, before holding off the Defenders (2-3) down the stretch.
Ethan Hartman scored a game-high 22 points for Warrior Run, and Kade Anzulavich added 14.
Mount Carmel 51, Warrior Run 46
Warrior Run (2-3) 46
Confer 1 0-0 2, Beachel 1 0-0 2, Hogan 2 0-0 6, Hartman 8 6-7 22, Anzulavich 5 3-6 14. Totals 17 9-13 46.
3-point goals: Hogan 2, Anzulavich.
Did not score: Bomberger, Pentycofe, Pick.
Mount Carmel (5-0) 51
Balichik 3 1-2 8, Timco 1 4-4 6, Evert 5 4-4 15, Pupo 3 1-3 7, Reisinger 6 3-6 15. Totals 18 13-19 51.
3-point goals: Balichik, Evert.
Did not score: Long, Varano, Klembara.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 6 18 5 17 — 46
Mount Carmel 12 14 11 14 — 51
n Lewisburg 48,
Midd-West 24
MIDDLEBURG — CJ Mabry scored 12 points, and Ben Liscum and Peter Lantz each added nine as the Green Dragons grabbed the HAC-II win.
Lewisburg led 25-13 at halftime, and 41-22 after three quarters.
Isaac Hummel led the Mustangs with nine points.
Lewisburg 48, Midd-West 24
Lewisburg 48
Cam Michaels 0 0-2 0, Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-1 2, Joey Martin 1 0-1 2, Ben Liscum 4 0-0 9, Nick Shedleski 3 0-0 8, Forrest Zelechoski 2 2-2 6, Peter Lantz 3 0-0 9, CJ Mabry 6 0-2 12. Totals 20 2-8 48.
3-point goals: Lantz 3, Shedleski 2, Liscum.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Alan Daniel, Brett Herman.
Midd-West 24
Eli Swan 1 0-0 2, Hunter Wolfley 2 0-0 4, Carter Knepp 3 0-0 6, Griffen Paige 0 0-1 0, Stefan Leitzel 1 1-2 3, Isaac Hummel 4 1-3 9. Totals 11 2-6 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Easton Erb, Cordell Hostetler, Andrew Oldt.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 12 13 16 7 — 48
Midd-West 5 8 9 2 — 24
n Bloomsburg 56,
Southern Columbia 48
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers overcame a slow start to defeat Southern Columbia in a HAC-III contest.
Southern Columbia led 15-3 after the first quarter, and 24-19 at halftime. Bloomsburg tied the score after three quarters, and outscored the Tigers 24-16 over the final eight minutes.
Cade Klinger scored a game-high 24 points for the Panthers. Liam Klebon and Braden Wisloski each scored 12 points for the Tigers.