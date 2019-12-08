The school’s all-time leading scorer — guard Donovan James — is currently playing for Lyoming College.
Two of its top glue guys — John Ayres and Michael Hood — graduated as well
That’s three, three- or four-year starters that graduated from a Mount Carmel team that has won the last two Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III titles.
“That’s a lot of holes to fill and a lot of leadership,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said.
However, despite those losses, the Red Tornadoes are still the favorite to claim a third-straight division title.
Why?
Two simple reasons — Tom Reisinger and Mike Balichik.
Reisinger enters his fourth year as a starting forward for the Red Tornadoes, while Balichik is in his third-year as a junior swing man. Both have the potential to score 20 points in a given game, giving Mount Carmel an offensive head start on most teams.
“We have great team chemistry; these guys love to play with each other,” Lazicki said. “We just have to play to our strengths.”
Another plus for Mount Carmel, Gabe Klembara, the sixth-man for last year’s Class A semifinalist Lourdes Regional team, will play for the Red Tornadoes this season.
If Mount Carmel should falter, Hughesville is the biggest threat to knock off the Red Tornadoes. The Spartans struggled last season, but return every significant contributor from last season. Hughesville started its season by beating the District 4 Class A favorite — St. John Neumann — in its opener Friday night.
Southern Columbia and Warrior Run hope for big improvements from last season.
The Tigers lost its top three scorers to graduation — guards Tobias Walden and Damien Ares play at Lycoming, while Julian Fleming enrolls in January at Ohio State to play football.
Sophomore Liam Klebon will be relied on for scoring, but second-year coach Pete Long is still waiting for his football players, which just wrapped up the school’s third straight football title on Friday.
“We have some good young talent coming up through the system,” Long said. “Our match-up zone will have to be active and create turnovers for us.”
The Tigers have just two players returning that saw significant time last season.
Warrior Run will rely on its inside duo of Ahmahd Keyes and Tyler Pick to bounce back from a 7-15 season a year ago. Point guard Denver Beachel is also a three-year starter for the Defenders.