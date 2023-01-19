LEWISBURG — Sophie Kilbride and her Lewisburg teammates fearlessly slashed large deficits in both halves Thursday, sparked by a defense that kept Mount Carmel from running away.
The Red Tornadoes, however, refused to let the hosts tie the score or take a lead, holding off the Green Dragons for a hard-fought, 35-31 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover.
"There's huge value in that, because if a team can't get over that hump then we're doing something right," said Mount Carmel senior Alyssa Reisinger. "I think that showed. They got close, but we just kept punching back."
Lewisburg trailed by eight with 4:39 to play, but cut the margin to four in the span of three possessions. It was a two-point game (33-31) with two minutes to play, but just like at the end of the first half — when the Green Dragons gradually whittled a nine-point difference to two — there was no tying or go-ahead bucket to fully shift the momentum.
"We've talked a lot to the team recently about keeping your composure and trying to remain in control if you're in that situation and value every possession," said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano. "We've been preaching that a lot, and I think we've seen that in the last couple games from them. It's like, 'OK. They're close, but let's not panic. Let's stay disciplined and keep that control.'"
Mount Carmel (12-2) won its third consecutive game — all on the road after playing nine of its first 11 at home — to stay within striking distance of once-beaten Bloomsburg in the HAC-III and District 4 Class 3A standings. The Red Tornadoes visit archrival Southern Columbia on Saturday, host once-beaten Palmerton on Monday, and play at Bloomsburg on Wednesday.
Lewisburg (8-5), which had won three straight, fell behind 13-4 not five minutes into Thursday's game and trailed by eight with six minutes to play in the first half. The Green Dragons never let the difference reach double figures, overcoming several stretches of tough shooting by making it just as tough for Mount Carmel to score.
"Defensively, they really worked," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "There's been some games this year where we've had some lapses, but they really worked on the defensive end.
"There's no quit in this team. I'm really proud of them. They did everything I asked of them and made it a game at the end. We just came up a little short."
Kilbride scored all eight of the Green Dragons' fourth-quarter points and finished with 15 to match Reisinger for the game-high. Lewisburg's senior point guard overcame an 0-for-4 third quarter to all but erase the 30-23 deficit after three quarters.
Kilbride followed her runner in the lane with a steal and score that made it 33-31 with two minutes left. The Dragons turned over the ball in transition after a steal by Maddie Still, missed a shot, and then lost possession on a held-ball situation with 50 seconds to play. Reisinger made the front end of a one-and-one, and Rachel Witkoski rebounded the miss and went to the line. Her free throw put the Tornadoes in front 35-31 with 26.4 seconds on the clock.
Lewisburg missed a layup, and Katie Witkoski pulled the defensive rebound with fewer than 10 seconds to play. Mount Carmel committed a lane violation on the ensuing free-throw try, but the Green Dragons managed only a rushed 3-pointer as time expired.
"It definitely was a more tough game than we thought it was going to be," said Reisinger, who had a game-high 12 rebounds. "I'll give props to Lewisburg: They played extremely good man defense on us, and I think that's what kept them in the game. We couldn't really get around it."
Reisinger had eight points and five rebounds in the first quarter, while the Witkoski twins each drilled a 3-pointer to stake the Tornadoes to a 16-9 lead. Lewisburg shot 4-of-6 in the period, but committed five turnovers, including three that fueled Mount Carmel's 13-4 start.
In the second quarter, the Dragons limited the Tornadoes to Jenna Pizzoli's 3-pointer around the six-minute mark. Lewisburg closed the half with a 8-0 run to pull within 19-17, but the Dragons went scoreless after Kilbride's runner at the 1:49 mark.
"I think just getting a little run there at the end of the second quarter kind of propelled us in the second half. Maybe it's not necessarily having the lead," said Sample. "Our girls have that battling mentality."
Lewisburg had a tough go in the third quarter, shooting 3-for-14, while Reisinger shook off a scoreless second period to drop six points, including the putback that ended Mount Carmel's 7 1/2-minute drought.
"I told the girls, I feel like there were a lot of balls that we got our hands on or blocked but they just didn't end up in our possession," Varano said. "The girls made a hustle play, and then it just didn't fall our way."
Ava Chapman's 3-pointer and a pair of Sydney Reed foul shots pushed the Tornadoes in front 26-19 midway through the third. The Dragons couldn't get closer than five until Kilbride's back-to-back buckets with less than three minutes to play.
"You look at what they've done recently; they've beat some really good teams by a lot of points," Sample said of the Tornadoes. No one wants to lose a game, but you can find moral victories in playing a team like this down to the wire."
MOUNT CARMEL 35, LEWISBURG 31
Mount Carmel (12-2) 35
Ava Chapman 1 1-3 4, Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3, Rachel Witkoski 2 1-2 6, Katie Witkoski 1 0-2 3, Alyssa Reisinger 5 5-7 15, Sydney Reed 0 2-2 2, Abby Klokis 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-16 35.
3-point goals: Chapman, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Karli Berkoski.
Lewisburg (8-5) 31
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-2 4, Maddie Still 1 0-0 2, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2, Sophie Kilbride 7 0-0 15, Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4, Teagan Osunde 0 2-2 2, Maddy Moyers 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-4 31.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel;16;3;11;5 — 35
Lewisburg;9;8;6;8 — 31
JV score: Lewisburg 39-30.