The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Dani Rae Renno and Lauren Shedleski each scored 15 points, and Mount Carmel withstood Shikellamy’s 3-point barrage for a 52-47 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win in girls basketball Wednesday.
Mount Carmel led by nine points at the break, but Shikellamy was able to rally within three by the end of third quarter.
Mia Chapman chipped in nine points for Mount Carmel.
The Braves (12-5), who had a three-game win streak snapped, hit nine 3s, including five from Jordan Moten, who scored a game-high 21. Three different Shikellamy players hit at least two 3-pointers in the game.
Brooke Snyder added 10 points for Shikellamy.
Mount Carmel 52, Shikellamy 47
Mount Carmel (13-4) 52
Mia Chapman 2 5-8 9, Caroline Fletcher 2 2-2 6, Lauren Shedleski 5 4-4 15, Brooke Bernini 0 1-2 1, Dani Rae Renno 7 1-3 15, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4, Rachel Witkoski 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 15-23 52.
3-point goals: Shedleski.
Did not score: Jenna Pizzoli.
Shikellamy (12-5) 47
Jordan Moten 8 0-0 21, Emma Bronowicz 2 2-4 6, Tori Smith 2 0-0 4, Tori Scheller 2 0-0 6, Brooke Snyder 4 0-3 10. Totals 18 2-7 47.
3-point goals: Moten 5, Scheller 2, Snyder 2.
Did not score: Averi Dodge
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 11 17 8 17 — 52
Shikellamy 9 10 14 14 — 47
JV score: Mount Carmel 50-22. High scorer: MC, Pizzoli 15.
n Selinsgrove 26,
Hughesville 22
HUGHESVILLE — The Seals held the Spartans to just three second field goals in rallying for the HAC crossover victory.
Selinsgrove got off to a slow start with just nine first-half points, but kept its District 11 Class 5A playoff hopes alive with the victory. The Seals need to win three of their final four games to qualify for the playoffs. District 11 only taks team that finish .500 to the playoffs.
Cierra Adams and Avery DeFazio combined to score 15 of their combined 17 points after halftime for Selinsgrove (8-10).
Lauren Henry had 10 points for the Spartans (10-8).
The Seals held Jade Codrey, who averages 16.8 points per game, to just three points, all in the fourth quarter.
Selinsgrove 26, Hughesville 22
Selinsgrove (8-10) 26
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 7; Avery DeFazio 2 5-8 9; Lizzy Diehl 0 1-2 1; Emily Davis 0 1-3 1; Cierra Adams 2 4-6 8. Totals 7 11-19 26.
3-point goals: Gabrielson.
Did not score: Emma Atwood, Kaitlin Shaffer.
Hughesville (10-8) 22
Alex Snyder 1 5-6 7; Jade Codrey 1 1-2 3; Oliva Strother 0 2-2 2. Lauren Henry 4 0-0 10. Totals 6 8-10 22.
3-point goals: Henry 2.
Did not score: Cierra Getz, Grace Pysher, Maria Duff.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 3 6 11 — 26
Hughesville 7 4 3 8 — 22