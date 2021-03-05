The Daily Item
WELLSBORO — Mount Carmel limited Wellsboro to just two third-quarter field goals, and made just enough foul shots in the fourth quarter to hold off the Hornets, 54-45, in the District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday night.
The Red Tornadoes (14-5) will travel to face Loyalsock (20-1) at 7 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals. Wellsboro ends its season at 15-4.
Mount Carmel led 28-26 at the half, but its defense limited Wellsboro’s leading scorer Liam Manning to a bucket in the third quarter, as the Red Tornadoes took a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Red Tornadoes hit 10 of 14 foul shots in the final stanza to keep the Hornets at bay.
Mike Balichick scored 15 points to lead Mount Carmel, while Nate Long chipped in 13 points, and Pedro Feliciano finished with 10 points.
Manning scored a game-high 18 points for Wellsboro.
District 4 Class 3A quarterfinals
Mount Carmel 54, Wellsboro 45
Mount Carmel (14-5) 54
Mike Balichik 5 5-8 15; Garrett Timco 1 1-2 3; Michael Reed 1 0-0 2; Nate Long 4 3-6 13; Garrett Varano 0 1-2 1; Pedro Feliciano 5 0-0 10; Michael Farronato 3 2-3 8; Damen Milewski 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 12-22 54.
3-point goals: Long 2.
Did not score: Julien Stellar, Nick Nestico.
Wellsboro (15-3) 45
Drew Manning 1 0-1 2; Peyton McClure 1 0-0 3; Conner Adams 3 1-1 7; Isaac Keane 4 0-0 8; Liam Manning 8 2-8 18; Darryn Callahan 0 2-2 2; Cameron Brought 0 2-2 2; Hayes Campbell 0 1-1 1. Totals 19 6-13 45.
3-point goals: McClure.
Did not score: Ryan Sweet, Spencer Wetzel.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 11 17 10 16 — 54
Wellsboro 11 15 4 15 — 45
District 4 Class 3A
Quarterfinal
n Loyalsock 78,
Warrior Run 45
WILLIAMSPORT — Elijah Gair scored 18 points to lead four Lancers in double figures as the top-seed rolled to the victory.
Idris Ali added 16 points, Sean Jensen chipped in 13 points, and Julian Wilson finished with 12 points for Loyalsock (20-1).
Ethan Hartman scored 16 points, and A.J. Beiber added 14 points for the Defenders (10-8). Warrior Run went 4-0 in the final week of the season to qualify for the playoffs.
Loyalsock 78, Warrior Run 45
Warrior Run (10-8) 45
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 3 0-0 7; Mason Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Ethan Hartman 7 2-4 16; A.J. Beiber 7 0-1 14. Totals 20 2-5 45.
3-point goals: Sheesley 2, Hogan.
Did not score: Coltin Pentycofe.
Loyalsock (20-1) 78
Elijah Gair 8 0-0 18; Sean Jensen 5 2-2 13; Idris Ali 6 1-2 16; Grayson Watkins 1 0-0 2; Brendan Clark 2 0-0 4; Dom Jennings 2 1-1 6; Julian Wilson 5 1-1 12; Nate Bauman 2 0-0 4; Braydon Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals 32 5-6 78.
3-point goals: Ali 3, Gair 2, Jensen, Jennings, Miller.
Did not score: Jaiden Ross, Gage Patterson, Tyler Gee, Cy Cavanaugh.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 11 14 4 16 – 45
Loyalsock 25 17 22 14 — 78
District 3 Class 2A
Semifinal
Antietam 47,
Greenwood 36
MILLERSTOWN — The Wildcats didn’t hit a 3-pointer after the first quarter, and the Mountaineers dealt Greenwood its first loss of the season in the District 3 semifinals.
Greenwood (15-1) never found an answer for Antietam’s Hector Tiburico. The junior scored a game-high 24 points in the victory, including his 1,000-point of his career.
Antietam will face Lancaster Mennonite, a 71-49 winner over Millersburg in the other semifinal.
Thomas Pyle scored nine points to lead Greenwood.
Antietam 47, Greenwood 36
Antietam (12-5) 47
Aletandro Montero 1 0-0 2; Jaxan Hollis 0 1-2 1; Lillanno Henderson 1 2-2 4; Aiden Freese 2 3-4 8; Hector Tiburico 10 3-5 24; Joshua McKay 2 4-6 8. Totals 16 13-19 47.
3-point goals: Freese, Tiburico.
Did not score: Zahir Williams.
Greenwood (15-1) 36
Avery Morder 3 0-0 8; Sam Myers 2 2-2 6; Thomas Pyle 3 3-4 9; Tyler Sherman 2 3-4 7; Brennan Miller 1 0-0 2; Mike Strohm 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-10 36.
3-point goals: Morder 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Antietam 12 8 8 19 — 47
Greenwood 11 7 6 12 — 36
District 3 Class 2A
Semifinal
n Lancaster Mennonite 71,
Millersburg 59
LANCASTER — The Blazers outscored the Indians by seven points in the first quarter to take control of the postseason game.
Lancaster Mennonite led 54-35 after three quarters.
Tate Etzweiler scored 23 points to lead Millersburg, which got 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists from Devyn Kintzer.
Lancaster Mennonite 71, Millersburg 59
Millersburg (14-6) 59
Devyn Kintzer 4 5-6 13, Dillon Grey 2 1-3 5, Kyle Casner 2 1-2 6, Isaiah Dyer 1 0-1 3, Nate Dohrman 3 0-0 9, Tate Etzweiler 10 2-2 23. Totals 22 9-14 59.
3-point goals: Dohrman 3, Casner, Dyer, Etzweiler.
Did not score: Mason Engle, Nick Lepone.
Lancaster Mennonite (14-6) 71
Camden Hurst 13 1-1 29, Cole Fisher 6 3-3 17, David Weaver 5 0-0 10, Jaeden McFadden 3 0-4 7, David Shell 4 0-1 8. Totals 31 4-9 71.
3-point goals: Hurst 2, Fisher 2, McFadden.
Did not score: John Ritchey, Zachary Coryell.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 16 13 6 24 — 59
Lancaster Mennonite 23 15 16 17 — 71
Regular season
n Selinsgrove 51,
Shikellamy 47
SELINSGROVE — A disappointing week came to an end with a win over its rival for the Selinsgrove boys basketball.
The Seals won their second game in three days, but were forced to forfeit Saturday’s win against Mifflin County, costing them a chance at the final seed in the District 4/6 Class 5A playoffs.
Selinsgrove led by as many nine points in the fourth quarter, but Shikellamy rallied to cut the lead to 49-47. The Braves missed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, and Isaiah Ulrich and Theo Feiler each knocked down two foul shots to seal the win for Selinsgrove.
Ulrich scored 20 points for Selinsgrove (3-13), while Feiler added 12 points, and Spencer George chipped in 10 points.
Nate Luciano scored half of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Shikellamy (7-12), while Davis Marshall chipped in 12 points.
The Braves are the top seed in the District 4/6 Class 5A playoffs, and will host Hollidaysburg (3-13) at 7 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals.
Selinsgrove 51, Shikellamy 47
Shikellamy (7-12) 47
John Peifer 2 4-4 8; Brayden Long 1 1-2 3; Mason Deitrich 2 1-3 6; Jacaree James 1 0-0 2; Nate Luciano 8 0-3 16; Davis Marshall 4 4-9 12. Totals 18 10-21 47.
3-point goals: Deitrich.
Did not score: Cam Lenner, Cael Amerman, Scott Miller, Colin Zechman.
Selinsgrove (3-13) 51
Ethan Harris 2 0-1 4; Isaiah Ulrich 8 2-2 20; Ryan Reich 2 0-2 5; Theo Feiler 3 6-6 12; Spencer George 3 4-6 10. Totals 18 12-17 51.
3-point goals: Ulrich 2, Reich.
Did not score: Reis Naugle.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 11 9 8 19 — 47
Selinsgrove 6 18 11 16 – 51
n Hughesville 46,
Northumberland Chr. 44
NORTHUMBERLAND – The Spartans scored five points in the final 15 seconds to rally for the nonleague win, and deal the Warriors their second last-second loss in three days.
Dylan Beiber scored 14 points for Hughesville (6-16), while Nick Trevouledes chipped in 11 points.
David King had 16 points, and Cole Knauss and Henry McElroy each chipped in nine points for Northumberland Christian (15-8).
Hughesville 46,
Northumberland Christian 44
Hughesville (6-16) 46
Josh Heiney 2 0-0 5; Nick Trevouledes 5 0-1 11; Mikey Dalina 1 2-3 4; Dylan Beiber 4 2-2 14; Carter Cowburn 2 0-0 4; Caleb Fetterman 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 4-6 46.
3-point goals: Beiber 4, Cowburn 2, Trevouledes, Heiney.
Did not score: Ethan Woolcock, Trent Knarr, Luke Kaiser.
Northumberland Christian (15-8) 44
David King 7 0-0 16; Cole Knauss 3 2-4 9; Luke Snyder 1 0-2 2; Justin Ross 3 0-0 9; Henry McElroy 2 1-2 5; Josh King 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 3-6 44.
3-point goals: Ross 3, D. King 2, J. King, Knauss.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Hughesville 14 9 11 12 — 46
Northumberland Chr. 12 14 10 8 — 44