Mount Carmel’s girls basketball players had several “hard conversations in the locker room after losses” last season, according to coach Lisa Varano.
The Red Tornadoes’ 1-4 start forced them to look critically at themselves and consider whether they had the goods to achieve the perennial power’s lofty goals.
It was during one of those talks that a player conceded winning was not as easy as previous Mount Carmel teams made it look.
“It gave them an appreciation of what teams had accomplished before them,” said Varano, “and I think they had to grow up quickly.”
The Red Tornadoes — with one junior and four sophomore starters — weren’t able to wrest the Heartand Athletic Conference-Division III title from Loyalsock (which spoiled Mount Carmel’s run as the only team to appear in every HAC Tournament). Despite being below .500 as late as Jan. 23, they rallied to win a district championship for the eighth time in nine seasons and qualified for the state playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
Then, in perhaps the best evidence of their growth, they took eventual Class 2A state champion Bellwood-Antis down to the wire, 47-45, in a second-round state game.
“It was rough going for a bit while they were struggling to find their identity,” said Varano, who had to replace five starters last year. “They were role players from the year before who were thrust into roles they weren’t ready for. We always felt the ability was there. They just had to find their identity and become leaders as sophomores and juniors.
“They were able to fight through the struggles and find success at the end of the year.”
There will be no such learning curve this season as Mount Carmel welcomes back every player who contributed a year ago.
Dani Rae Renno was the MVP of HAC-III after posting 19.1 points and 12.7 rebounds as a 6-foot-2 sophomore. She’s flanked by forwards Lauren Shedleski (8.9 ppg.), a junior, and Brooke Bernini (5.9 ppg.), a senior. Lauren Ayres is poised to emerge as the Valley’s premier point guard after averaging 4.5 assists.
“Our practices have been very competitive,” said Varano. “There are players who are going contribute in addition to the five starters, and some may crack the (first) five. There’s competition.”
Loyalsock won 24 games and its first district championship since 2010 last season but the graduation tax was steep. The Lancers lost 1,000-point scorer Maddie Fox, as well as HAC-III second-teamers Sam Stopper (8.1 ppg.) and Sarah Van Fleet (5.8 ppg.). They return a cornerstone player in all-league junior forward Summer McNulty (12.1 ppg., 4.0 rpg.).
Southern Columbia was hit hard by graduation — HAC-III all-stars Jill Marks (10.5 ppg.), Morgan Cole (9.3) and Sarah Rodriguez (6.2) — and the injury bug, as sophomore forward Summer Tillett (5.1 ppg., 4.7 rpg.) was lost to a knee injury. The Tigers will lean on senior guard Morgan Marks, as well as second-year coach Bill Callahan’s twin daughters, Faith and Grace, who combined to hit 33 3-pointers off the bench last season.
“(Losing Tillett) takes our best big out of the game, but we’ve had time to work on it and other players have to step up,” said Bill Callahan. “We’re going with a young lineup, but we’ll work hard and see what happens.”
Bloomsburg and Hughesville both have HAC-III first-teamers back from District 4-3A qualifying teams. Rylee Klinger, a junior, headlines a group of five key returners for the Panthers. Jade Cordrey went for 13.6 points per game to lead the Spartans a year ago.
South Williamsport must replace the nucleus of a team that went 14-9 after graduating Megan Weber (10.3 ppg.), Alyssa Johnson (8.0) and Jaela House (6.6).