For the fifth time in the last three seasons, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia face off, this time at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Jim Roth Field at Coaches Stadium at Southern Columbia High School.
The Tigers have won every game in that stretch, but this group of Red Tornadoes thinks the talent is there to beat Southern Columbia. They just need to survive into the second half.
“The biggest hurdle for us in these games has been the third quarter,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. “They have a lot of one-way guys — that third quarter, that’s when they pull away.
“That’s even what happened in the state championship game last year (which was tied 14-14 at the half, before the Tigers won 49-14 over Wilmington).”
The game was moved to Saturday due to the Tigers’ trip to South Carolina, a trip they didn’t return from until Monday. The Tigers forced six turnovers in their 36-0 win on ESPN2 over The Hammond School. Roth expects a different kind of physical test than the one they got from the Seahawks.
“I don’t think (Hammond) was accustomed to that kind of physical football,” Roth said. “I don’t think Saturday that will be the case. This is a team that has given us our toughest challenge — state playoffs included — over the last two seasons.
“This is a group of (Mount Carmel) seniors that think this is their shot to beat us.”
That shot comes in the form of the Red Tornadoes’ front seven on defense. Mount Carmel pitched a shutout against Central Columbia in its opener, and caused the Tigers all kinds of problems in both games last year in running the ball.
With the issues Southern Columbia had throwing the ball against Hammond, Roth expects a more loaded box than in previous seasons when Mount Carmel had to be concerned about now-graduated quarterback Stone Hollenbach and wide receiver Julian Fleming, a top-five high school player.
“I suspect Mount Carmel is going come at us with a heavy dose of stuff to disrupt the running game,” Roth said. “I don’t think they’ll respect the pass — at least early — as much as they had to the last few years.”
If there was one issue against Hammond last week, it was through the air for the Tigers. Senior Preston Zachman completed just four passes, while Fleming had three catches for 15 yards.
“I think Preston would be the first to admit he didn’t make some of his better throws (on Sunday),” Roth said. “We do need to execute better in the passing game, but even though he had that experience from last year, it was still his first start on such a big stage. I know our passing game can be better.
“We need to have more balance on offense.”
The Red Tornadoes have their own fears with the Tigers defense that shut out Hammond. Southern Columbia forced six turnovers on Sunday, something Darrah knows his Mount Carmel team can’t do lest it suffer the same fate as the Seahawks.
“You not going to win many games doing that. We certainly made the guys aware of turnovers,” Darrah said. “We have to make sure we not giving them extra opportunities.”