Mount Carmel’s offense did not get off to the start it wanted last season in its season opener against Central Columbia.
The only points the Red Tornadoes managed in the first half came on a safety, but Mount Carmel rallied for a 21-13 win.
Mount Carmel coach John Darrah and his offense are hoping for a better start when they take on the Blue Jays tonight in Almedia in the season opener for both teams.
“Last year, we were trying to do some different things and got away from our bread and butter,” Darrah said. “I think we learned our lesson. We don’t want to get too cute. We want to be crisp and execute.”
Shane Weidner rushed for a game-high 129 yards against Central Columbia last year. Mount Carmel’s leading rusher from a season ago, John Ayres, graduated, which should allow Weidner to get more touches.
The Blue Jays limited quarterback Tom Reisinger to 42 yards passing last year, but the senior signal caller has high hopes for this season.
“We’re feeling really confident,” Reisinger said. “We’re getting everything prepared and eliminating mistakes for the first week of the season.”
Counting Reisinger and Weidner, the Red Tornadoes have eight senior starters on offense.
“We’ve been playing together for all four years of high school,” Reisinger said. “We’ve got a lot of chemistry. We’re going to be pretty good.”
The Blue Jays have to replace several key pieces from year ago, notably at quarterback and running back.
Darrah said the unknowns for Central Columbia’s offense didn’t affect the Red Tornadoes preparation much.
“It will be a little bit interesing to see who is filling in,” Darrah said. “They have a lot of skill guys back, and they want to get the ball in their hands.”
The Red Tornadoes have high goals for the season, and beating the Blue Jays would go a long way toward Mount Carmel winning the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III title.
“If we come ready to play, we can beat anybody in the state,” Mount Carmel senior lineman Colin Herb said.