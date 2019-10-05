HUGHESVILLE — Six different Mount Carmel players scored touchdowns and the Red Tornadoes built a 33-point lead by the end of the first quarter in a 47-7 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III victory over winless Hughesville.
Quarterback Tom Reisinger was 5-of-6 for 126 yards and two scores, while Jack Champman had three grabs for 111 yards for Mount Carmel (5-2 overall, 2-0 HAC-III).
Hughesville falls to 0-7, 0-4 HAC-III.
Mount Carmel 47, Hughesville 7
Mount Carmel 33 14 0 0 — 47
Hughesville 0 0 0 7 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Logan Wills 10 pass from Tom Reisinger (Julien Stellar kick) 9:11
MC-Shane Weidner 5 pass from Reisinger (kick failed) 5:50
MC-Joey Bendas 27 run (Stellar kick) 3:41
MC-Noah Berkoski 2 run (Stellar kick) 1:19
MC-Weidner 13 run (kick failed) :29
Second quarter
MC-Nick Troutman 8 run (Stellar kick) 5:44
MC-Reed Witkoski 10 run (Stellar kick) 1:53
Fourth quarter
H-Colton Yocum 4 run (Justus Leighow kick) 10:55
Team Statistics
MCA Hugh
First downs 20 5
Rush-net yards 38-295 40-55
Passing 5-6-0 2-7-0
Pass-yds 126 26
Fumbles-lost 6-3 1-1
Penalties 4-25 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Joey Bendas 3-49, TD; Shane Weidner 5-47, TD; Noah Berkoski 4-40, TD; Jacob Zarski 4-39; Pedro Feliciano 3-32; Julien Stellar 2-25; Damon Dowkus 1-15; Dylan Pupo 2-11; Cameron Mannion 2-11; Damon Backes 4-10; Reed Witkoski 1-10, TD; Garrett Varano 1-9; Thomas Davitt 1-9; Nick Troutman 3-6, TD; Bryan Trent 1-5; Team 1-(-23). Hughesville: Colton Yocum 16-25, TD; Wyatt Forwood 4-22; Devin Swank 3-13; Dylon Pequinot 4-5; Chaz Neidig 1-(-1); Mikey Dylina 12-(-9).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Reisinger 5-6-0 for 126 yards, 2 TDs. Hughesville: Pequinot 1-2-0 for 23 yds.; Jed Webb 1-5-0 for 3 yds.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Jack Chapman 3-111; Logan Wills 1-10, TD; Weidner 1-5, TD. Hughesville: Joseph Swink 1-23; Pequinot 1-3.
n Wellsboro 47, Milton 7
MILTON — Aidan Hauser ran for 127 yards and four touchdowns as the Hornets rolled to the nonleague win.
Hauser ran for two scores in the first quarter, while quarterback Isaac Keane threw two touchdown passes as Wellsboro (6-1) took a 26-0 lead after one quarter.
Milton’s only touchdown came in the third quarter for the Black Panthers (0-7). Ethan Rowe hit Kenley Caputo for a 25-yard TD with 6:46 left in the third quarter.
Wellsboro 47, Milton 7
Wellsboro 26 14 7 0 — 47
Milton 0 0 7 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Well-Logan Henry 12 pass from Isaac Keane (kick failed), 10:42.
Well-Aidan Hauser 1 run (pass failed), 7:48.
Well-Hauser 8 run (Zach Singer kick), 5:31.
Well-Alex Burrell 2 pass from Keane (Singer kick), :52.1.
Second quarter
Well-Hauser 16 run (Singer kick), 10:03.
Well-Hauser 9 run (Singer kick), :09.9.
Third quarter
Well-Silas Wagaman 88 KO return (Singer kick), 11:43.
Milt-Kenley Caputo 25 pass from Ethan Rowe (Trace Witter kick), 6:46.
TEAM STATISTICS
Well Milt
First downs 14 4
Rushes-net yards 36-179 15-23
Passing yards 175 56
Passing 12-19-0 5-9-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-3
Penalties-yards 4-19 4-16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING— Wellsboro: Hauser, 21-127, 4 TDs; Conner Adams, 6-5; Keane, 4-37; Alex Burrell, 2-11; Team, 1-6; Landon Goetsch, 1-(-4). Milton: Owen Keister, 7-8; Rowe, 6-(-4); Tyler Boyer, 2-19.
PASSING — Wellsboro: Keane, 11-17-0 for 115 yards, 2 TDs; Adams, 1-1-0 for 60 yards. Milton: Ethan Rowe, 5-9-1 for 56 yards TD.
RECEIVING — Wellsboro: Alex Burrell, 4-76, TD; Wagaman, 4-58; Henry, 4-41, TD. Milton: Caputo, 1-25, TD; Xzavier Minium, 2-18; Keister, 1-9; Ashton Canelo, 1-4.
n Tri-Valley 35,
Millersburg 13
MILLERSBURG — Chase Herb rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass as Tri-Valley ran away from Millersburg.
The Bulldogs bolted to a 14-0 lead, but Millersburg’s Aidan Harman made it a one-score game late in the first quarter. Tri-Valley led 21-7 at the half, then got a pair of Herb touchdowns in the fourth.
Caden Feaster, who rushed for 46 yards and caught three passes for 36, scored a fourth-quarter TD for the Indians (2-5).
Harman was 10-of-25 for 94 yards, while Chance Crawford led Millersburg with 65 rushing yards.
Tri-Valley 35, Millersburg 13
Tri-Valley 14 7 14 0 — 35
Millersburg 7 0 0 6 — 13
Scoring summary
First quarter
TV-Chase Herb 10 run (Jay Wilcox kick), 9:45
TV-Jake Scheib 15 run (Wilcox kick), 5:50
M-Aiden Harman 1 run (Nate Leaman kick), 3:34
Second quarter
TV-Kameron Wetzel 24 pass from Jonas McGrath (Wilcox kick), 3:59
Third quarter
TV-Herb 55 run (Wilcox kick), 11:09
TV-Herb 24 pass from McGrath (Wilcox), 6:54
Fourth quarter
M-Caden Feaster 37 run (pass failed), 11:06
STATISTICS
TV M
First downs 14 6
Rushes-net yards 48-336 21-106
Passing yardage 54 100
Comp-Att-Int 3-6-1 11-27-1
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 13-90 13-103
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tri-Valley: Herb 17-228, 2 TDs; Scheib 10-61, TD; Wetzel 9-44; Levi Murray 4-19; Matt Ace 2-6; Bailey Stiddle 2-0; McGrath 4-(-22). Millersburg: Chance Crawford 13-65; Feaster 5-46, TD; Harman 3-(-5).
PASSING — Tri-Valley: McGrath 3-6-1, 54 yds., 2 TDs. Millersburg: Harman 10-25-1, 94 yds; Feaster 1-2-0, 6 yds.
RECEIVING — Tri-Valley: Herb 1-24, TD; Wetzel 1-24, TD; Scheib 1-6. Millersburg: Johnathan Snyder 4-37; Feaster 3-36; Crawford 3-16; Kyle Casner 1-11.