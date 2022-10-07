HUGHESVILLE — Mount Carmel wanted to sharpen some things up in its Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III game at Hughesville on Friday as it looked it improve to 7-0 heading into next week's backyard rivalry against Southern Columbia.
While the Red Tornados had no problems picking up the win, 46-20 over the Spartans, to remain unblemished on the season, the mistakes they made should give them plenty of reason to stay laser-focused next week as they prepare for their nemesis next Friday.
"We had too many self-inflicted wounds. I do think we did a good job of making plays when we needed to, but we were in too many difficult situations due to penalties or miscommunication," said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. "That's something we really wanted to do better tonight, so we just need to continue to work at it, but I am glad we were able to convert some big plays when we needed them."
The Red Tornados accumulated 10 penalties for 82 yards on the evening, and also missed a pair of PATs and a two-point conversion.
While that will give Darrah plenty to keep his team focused during practice next week, none of it adversely affected Mount Carmel on Friday, as those big plays carried the night, particularly in the first half as the Red Tornados built a lead, and eventually put it into the mercy rule early in the second half.
After receiving the opening kickoff, Xaviar Diaz got loose for a 44-yard run on the third play from scrimmage, and two plays later, Luke Blessing punched it in for a 2-yard touchdown.
Following a Hughesville punt on the Spartans' first drive, Matt Balichik hit Jacob Schultz for a 39-yard gain on Mount Carmel's first play of its next drive, which was later capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Balichik to Diaz.
That was the first of a pair of touchdown passes on the night for Balichik, who turned in another solid performance in just his second career start. He completed 9-of-14 passes for 186 yards — all in the first half.
Balichik capped the first half with a back-breaking 24-yard touchdown pass to Matt Scicchitano with no time left in the half for a 25-0 lead at halftime. That capped a seven-play, 50-yard drive that started at midfield after Hughesville failed to convert a fourth-and-7 with 1:14 left in the half.
"Up to that point it felt like we were controlling the game, but it was really still a close game at that point, so that was really important. It hurt any momentum they might have had going into halftime," said Darrah. "Matt made a great throw, and the other Matt made a great catch."
Mount Carmel, which for the game more than doubled up Hughesville in total yardage, 522-250, had an even more decided advantage in the first half before pulling its starters for the majority of the second half. The Red Tornados outgained the Spartans 345-61 in the opening half.
"If we can control the lines, then we have a shot in most games, but the ones we've lost, we haven't been able to control their defensive line with our offensive line, and that was the case tonight," said Hughesville coach Howard Rainey.
A quick sequence early in the third quarter led to the mercy rule being invoked. After Hughesville received the second-half kick, the Spartans fumbled on their first play from scrimmage. Maddox Reed returned it 38 yards for a score just 25 seconds into the second half.
After Mount Carmel forced Hughesville into a three-and-out on the Spartans' subsequent possession, the Red Tornados took over at midfield, and needed just four plays to find the end zone again, this time on a 17-yard run by Garrett Varano.
Mount Carmel 46, Hughesville 20
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mount Carmel (7-0);12;13;14;7—46
Hughesville (3-4);0;0;0;20—20
First quarter
MC—Luke Blessing 2 run (pass failed), 9:46
MC—Xaviar Diaz 21 pass from Matt Balichik (kick failed), 4:36
Second quarter
MC—Luke Blessing 9 run (kick failed), 10:52
MC—Matt Scicchitano 24 pass from Balichik (Yagodzinski kick), :00
Third quarter
MC—Maddox Reed 38 fumble return (Yagodzinski kick), 11:35
MC—Garrett Varano 17 run (Yagodzinski kick), 9:27
Fourth quarter
H—Aiden Barlett 31 pass from Tyler Wetzel (Smith kick), 11:13
H—Aiden Barlett 10 run (kick failed), 6:05
H—Casey Mook 39 run (Smith kick), 4:28
MC—Andrew Lukoskie 63 run (Schoppy kick), 3:21
Statistics
;MC;H
First downs;22;12
Rushes-net yards;38-314;31-113
Passing yardage;207;137
Passing;10-17-0;8-17-0
Fumbles-lost;2-1;3-2
Penalties-yards;10-82;5-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Xaviar Diaz 7-76; Michael Farronato 6-54; Matt Balichik 5-32; Luke Blessing 5-17; Jacob Zarski 5-9; Andrew Lukoskie 3-73; Garrett Varano 2-32; Ryan Weidner 2-20; Michael Kimsal 2-(-1); Al Bailey 1-2. Hughesville: Angelo Ferrigno 10-14; Kelby Gordner 5-4; Mason Hoppes 4-17; Luke Stutzman 4-8; Aiden Barlett 3-15, TD; Luke Kaiser 2-10; Casey Mook 1-39, TD; Nicholas Bragalone 1-9; Tyler Wetzel 1-(-3).
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Matt Balichik 9-14-0, 185 yards, 2 TDs; Gavin Marshalek 1-3-0, 22 yards. Hughesville: Luke Kaiser 5-11-0, 18 yards; Tyler Wetzel 2-5-0, 56 yards, TD; Angelo Ferrigno 1-1-0, 63 yards.
RECEIVING — Mount Carmel: Garrett Varano 3-51; Michael Farronato 2-42; Xaviar Diaz 2-29, TD; Jacob Schultz 1-39; Matt Scicchitano 1-24, TD; Chase Balichik 1-22. Hughesville: Aiden Barlett 7-142, 1TD; Justin Fowler 1-(-5).