SELINSGROVE — Mia Chapman scored a record-tying goal, Lexi Kane had two goals and two assists, and Mount Carmel pulled away in the second half for a 4-1 victory over Line Mountain on Saturday in a District 4 Class A girls soccer quarterfinal.
Chapman put the second-seeded Red Tornadoes (12-4-2) ahead to stay when she pounded a low shot into the net just 3:35 into the second half. Chapman's 111th career goal, tying 2018 graduate Nicole Varano's program record, came after Kane stole the ball and flicked it ahead to the senior striker.
"We knew (the record has) been coming up for the past couple games," Chapman said. "The girls were trying to help me out with that one; I'm grateful that they were. I tied it, and to do it in a win in the quarterfinals to go to semifinals, I'm really excited about that."
Line Mountain's Queenlyn Zartman tried to even the score 10 minutes later. Zartman ripped a shot from 20 yards, forcing Gabby McGinley into a diving save. That shot was the first time in the second half that Line Mountain had the ball within 40 yards of McGinley, who finished with 14 saves.
"It's very intimidating," McGinley said, "but it's one of the places where I'm strongest — when they're coming right at me. That adrenaline helps me power right through it."
McGinley said the key was to stay engaged, even when the majority of the action was taking place far from her goal.
"I am like, 'Oh, here they come. Here they come,'" McGinley said. "I move around a lot in the box. If the ball is on my right, I'm on the right side waiting for it. It can be a lot. You've got to keep your energy up the whole time."
Ava Chapman headed a corner kick by Kane into the goal with 11:39 to play, and Kane scored with an assist by Mia Chapman with 4:33 left for the final margin.
Next the Red Tornadoes take on No. 3 Southern Columbia, the defending state champion, in the semifinals. Mount Carmel had not even qualified for districts since 2015.
"It's amazing," McGinley said. "Last year was difficult. I've been starting since I was a freshman, and it so good to be up here, playing our hearts out."
Halley Shaffer gave Line Mountain (7-12) the lead just 29 seconds into the game. Kane tied the score with a throw-in assist from Ava Chapman with 12:25 to go in the first half.
"Line Mountain is a very good team," Mia Chapman said. "They deserve credit. They scored very quickly, and I think we started panicking. ... We calmed down at halftime."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
MOUNT CARMEL 4, LINE MOUNTAIN 1
First half
LM-Halley Shaffer, 0:29; MC-Lexi Kane (Ava Chapman), 27:35.
Second half
MC-Mia Chapman (Kane), 43:25; MC-A. Chapman (Kane), 68:21; MC-Kane (M. Chapman), 75:27.
Shots: Tied 18-18. Corners: MC 3-0. Saves: Line Mountain 9 (Jenelle Frye); Mount Carmel 14 (Gabby McGinley).