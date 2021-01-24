MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored a game-high 18 points, and Mount Carmel shook Selinsgrove in the fourth quarter of a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover, 48-35, on Saturday.
The Red Tornadoes (5-2), who won for the second time in as many nights following a two-game skid, led 22-14 at halftime. The Seals (2-1) rallied to tie the score at 32 with an 18-point third quarter that included six points each from Avery DeFazio and Veronica Stanford.
Mount Carmel went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Mount Carmel 48,
Selinsgrove 35
Selinsgrove (2-1) 35
Alyssa Latsha 1 2-2 4, Avery DeFazio 3 3-4 11, Lizzy Diehl 3 0-0 6, Cierra Adams 3 1-2 8, Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 6-8 35.
3-point goals: DeFazio 2, Stanford 2, Adams.
Did not score: Lexy Gabrielson, Emily Davis.
Mount Carmel (5-2) 48
Mia Chapman 3 2-2 8, Caroline Fletcher 2 1-2 5, Lauren Shedleski 2 3-4 8, Dani Rae Renno 7 4-6 18, Alyssa Reisinger 3 3-3 9. Totals 17 13-17 48.
3-point goals: Shedleski.
Did not score: Lauren Ayres, Katie Witkoski, Rachel Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 6 8 18 3 — 35
Mount Carmel 17 5 10 16 — 48
n Lourdes Regional 47,
Meadowbrook Christian 23
COAL TOWNSHIP — Meryl Czeponis hit four 3-pointers among her game-high 15 points, and Lourdes Regional blew open a close nonleague game with a 28-point third quarter.
The Red Raiders (4-2) led 16-10 at halftime. They got eight points from Katie Sandri, while Masie Reed added six points, five rebounds and four steals.
Alyssa Canelo and Kailey Devlin paced Meadowbrook Christian (0-3) with eight and seven points, respectively.
Lourdes Regional 47,
Meadowbrook Christian 23
Meadowbrook Christian (0-3) 23
Alyssa Canelo 3 2-3 8, Kailey Devlin 2 3-4 7, Shelby Hartman 7 1-2 3, Alayna Smith 7 2-7 3, Emma Yordy 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 7-11 23.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Emily Toland, Audrey Millett.
Lourdes Regional (4-2) 47
Masie Reed 3 0-0 6, Paityn Moyer 1 0-0 3, Katie Sandri 4 0-0 8, Peyton Kehler 2 0-0 4, Emma Shimko 2 1-2 5, Meryl Czeponis 11 1-2 15, Leah Kosmer 1 4-4 6. Totals 18 6-8 47.
3-point goals: Czeponis 4, Moyer.
Did not score: Gabriella Coleman.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Chr. 3 7 6 13 — 23
Lourdes Regional 7 9 28 3 — 47
n Upper Dauphin 53,
Line Mountain 44
ELIZABETHVILLE — Bryonna Cather hit five 3-pointers among her game-high 17 points, and Upper Dauphin held off Line Mountain to remain unbeaten in Tri-Valley League play.
The Trojans (3-0 overall and TVL) led 41-37 after three quarters.
Emily Gonsar and Sage Hoover scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles (2-2, 1-2).
Upper Dauphin 53,
Line Mountain 44
Line Mountain (2-2, 1-2) 44
Sage Hoover 4 4-4 12, Terri Reichard 2 2-2 6, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 4, Kylie Klinger 2 0-1 4, Liberty Downs 2 1-1 5, Emily Gonsar 4 3-4 13. Totals 16 10-12 44.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2.
Did not score: Kyleen Michael.
Upper Dauphin (3-0, 3-0) 53
Kara Rupp 4 4-4 12, Eileen Nestor 2 0-0 4, Sam Bowman 2 2-2 6, Gracie Griffiths 4 4-8 12, Bryonna Cather 6 0-0 17, Tania Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-14 53.
3-point goals: Cather 5.
Did not score: Alexis Maurer, Maddin Grow.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 15 16 7 — 44
Upper Dauphin 10 17 14 12 — 53
n Halifax 43,
Greenwood 29
HALIFAX — Halifax standout Montana Paul scored 25 points, and the Wildcats rallied past Greenwood in TVL play.
Jordan Stroup scored six of her team-high 11 points in the first quarter to help Greenwood (2-2 overall, 2-1 TVL) to a 12-7 lead. Halifax (2-1, 2-1) pulled away in the middle quarters, 27-11.
Halifax 43, Greenwood 29
Greenwood (2-2, 2-1) 29
Jordan Stroup 3 3-3 11, Abby Taylor 4 0-0 8, Alli Crockett 3 4-6 10. Totals 10 7-9 29.
3-point goals: Stroup 2.
Did not score: Ella Brummer, Emilie Brinser, Ella Seiber, Leah Ritzman, Sarah Pennay.
Halifax (2-1, 2-1) 43
Alyza Steinhauer 0 0-1 0, Caitlynn Wells 3 2-3 8, Samantha Manion 4 2-5 10, Montana Paul 8 5-5 25. Totals 15 9-14 43.
3-point goals: Paul 4.
Did not score: Hannah Roland, Kearstin Manion.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 12 4 7 6 — 29
Halifax 7 15 12 9 — 43
n Central Mountain 62,
Shamokin 44
MILL HALL — Shamokin dropped to 3-3 overall (3-2 HAC-I) with a loss to the unbeaten Wildcats.
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 41,
Columbia County Chr. 20
BLOOMSBURG — Emily Garvin scored 11 points, and Northumberland Christian limited Columbia County Christian to five points through three quarters.
The Warriors (6-0 overall, 2-0 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association) led 29-2 at halftime. Emma Ulmer had six points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Northumberland Christian 41,
Columbia County Christian 20
Northumberland Chr. (6-0) 41
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2, Emma Daku-Treas 1 0-0 2, Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Eden Daku-Treas 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 2 0-0 4, Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 5 1-4 11, Anna Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 1-4 41.
3-point goals: Krum, Ed. Treas.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Allison Miller, Caryssa Ressler.
Columbia County Chr. (1-2) 20
Natalie George 1 1-2 4, Hannah Artman 1 0-0 2, Kara Boudman 3 0-2 9, Abbey Yocum 1 0-0 3, Ashleigh Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 1-4 20.
3-point goals: Boudman, George, A. Yocum.
Did not score: Ava Dilena, Isy Kessler, Hazlee Bialecki.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 16 13 4 8 — 41
Columbia County Chr. 2 0 3 15 — 20