MOUNT CARMEL — The high school football season started two weeks later than usual, and due to coronavirus concerns, Mount Carmel had to wait an extra 11 days before opening its 2020 season on an unconventional Tuesday evening.
However, all of the odd and unusual things about 2020 ended there for the Red Tornadoes at Jazz Dominick Field at the Silver Bowl.
Mount Carmel asserted its dominance on the ground to accumulate 334 rushing yards — and that, along with three interceptions was enough to withstand a scrappy Williams Valley team with a potent passing game — and defeat the Vikings 43-28.
“I think we were all a little bit nervous. It’s tough to not know what you’re going to look like and know what you need to fix, so we all had a few butterflies but by game time, once we got that first contact and made the first play, I think that all went away, and we were able to play a pretty solid game,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah.
“They have big guys up front and they can move. They have a lot of size and obviously know where the weight room is,” said Williams Valley coach Tim Savage. “The difference in playing Mount Carmel and other teams is their backs have a lot of dense muscle mass. They’re strong kids. There’s no sticking them where they stand and putting them down. They run through tackles.”
Despite the difference on the ground, the Vikings, a perennial Class A title contender in District 11, hung with the Red Tornadoes for much of the game. In fact, only an interception return for a touchdown by Garrett Varano in the first half prevented it from being tied at halftime. At the break, Williams Valley had outgained Mount Carmel 268-164, as Bryce Herb threw for 196 of his 320 passing yards in the first half, including an 84-yard touchdown to Jesse Engle with 4:31 left in the half, the first of three hookups on the night between the two.
With score tied at 7-7, Herb was picked off by Varano, who returned it 52 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion after Williams Valley got an illegal substitution penalty on the extra point.
After Engle’s long touchdown reception pulled the Vikings to within 15-13, Mount Carmel answered with an eight-play drive capped by Reed Witkoski’s four-yard touchdown with under a minute to play in the half to take a 22-13 halftime lead.
From there, the Red Tornadoes asserted their advantage up front as they ran for 193 of their rushing yards in the second half. An eight-play, 73-yard drive — all on the ground — put Mount Carmel up 29-13 just over four minutes into the second half.
Williams Valley would get back with one score, twice more, but each time the Red Tornadoes answered with a touchdown on the ground.
“There were multiple situations where we kind of needed to score again to keep the game from getting too tight and really putting the pressure on us and it seemed like each time we needed it, we were able to make it happen,” said Darrah.
MOUNT CARMEL 43, WILLIAMS VALLEY 28
Williams Valley (1-0)`0`13`8`7 — 28
Mount Carmel (0-0)`7`15`7`14 — 43
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Damon Dowkus 14 run (Julien Stellar kick), 2:42
Second quarter
WV-Bryce Herb 1 run (Rafferty kick), 9:24
MC-Garrett Varano 52 interception return (Stellar run), 6:22
WV-Jesse Engle 84 pass from Herb (pass failed), 4:31
MC-Reed Witkoski 4 run (Stellar kick), 0:52
Third quarter
MC-Tyler Owens 11 run (Stellar kick), 7:56
WV-Engle 8 pass from Herb (Engle pass from Herb), 3:39
Fourth quarter
MC-Stellar 7 run (Stellar kick), 11:27
WV-Jesse Engle 5 pass from Herb (Rafferty kick), 2:45
MC-Stellar 2 run (Stellar kick), 1:38
TEAM STATISTICS
`WV`MC
First downs`19`17
Rushes-net yards`29-102`44-334
Passing yardage`320`32
Passing 13-30-3`3-5-0
Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0
Penalties-yards`6-39`11-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Williams Valley: Hunter Wolfgang 16-62; Bryce Herb 7-23, TD; Logan Williard 5-17; Jesse Engle 1-0. Mount Carmel: Damon Dowkus 14-114, TD; Tyler Owens 11-125, TD; Reed Witkoski 10-52, TD; Julien Stellar 6-36, 2 TDs; Garrett Varano 1-3; Michael Farronato 1-3; Jacob Zarski 1-1.
PASSING — Williams Valley: Herb 13-30-3 for 320 yards, 3 TDs; team 0-1-0. Mount Carmel: Stellar 3-5-0 for 32 yards.
RECEIVING — Williams Valley: Engle 7-213, 3 TDs; Brady Evans 2-73; Williard 2-12; Tristan Jillard 1-14; Wolfgang 1-8. Mount Carmel: Dowkus 1-20; Michael Balichick 1-9; Owens 1-3.