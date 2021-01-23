The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — Mount Carmel’s defense clamped down after halftime, holding Warrior Run to six points in each the third and fourth quarters, as the Red Tornadoes pulled away for a 71-40 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls basketball Friday.
The Red Tornadoes (4-2) led 35-28 at halftime, and then pulled away to snap a two-game losing streak.
Dani Rae Renno scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half for Mount Carmel. Lauren Shedleski made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Red Tornadoes.
The Defenders (2-3) got all their points from four players who each scored nine or more points. Emily McKee scored 11 to lead the way.
Mount Carmel 71, Warrior Run 40
Mount Carmel (4-2) 71
Lauren Ayres 3 0-0 8, Mia Chapman 5 0-1 10, Caroline Fletcher 2 0-1 4, Lauren Shedleski 6 1-2 17, Dani Rae Renno 11 4-6 26, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-1 2, Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 5-11 71.
3-point goals: Shedleski 4, Ayres 2.
Did not score: Molly McCracken, Katie Witkoski, Maggie McCracken.
Warrior Run (2-3) 40
Sydney Hoffman 4 2-3 10, Alayna Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-1 0, Gracy Beachel 3 1-2 9, Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9, Emily McKee 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 5-10 40.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Beachel 2.
Did not score: Alexis Hudson, Katie Watkins, Holly Hollenbach.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 20 15 22 14 — 71
Warrior Run 17 11 6 6 — 40
n Lewisburg 36,
Mifflinburg 32
MIFFLINBURG — The Green Dragons grabbed a six-point lead after one quarter, and held off the Wildcats in HAC-I play.
Roz Noone score five of her team-high 10 points in the first quarter, and Lauren Gross scored all six of her points in the opening frame for Lewisburg.
Ella Shuck scored 12 of her game-high 16 points in the first half for Mifflinburg.
Lewisburg 36, Mifflinburg 32
Lewisburg 36
Maddie Materne 0 2-2 2, Maddie Still 1 1-2 3, Roz Noone 4 0-0 10, Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 7, Regan Llanso 1 1-2 3, Lauren Gross 3 0-0 6, Hope Drumm 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 4-6 36.
3-point goals: Noone 2, Drumm.
Did not score: Anna Baker
Mifflinburg 32
Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-2 3, Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 3, Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2, Ella Shuck 5 5-7 16, Brooke Catherman 2 4-5 8, Laine Martin 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 10-16 32.
3-point goals: Erickson, Shuck.
Did not score: Alexis Scopelliti, Jenna Haines.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 11 8 10 7 — 36
Mifflinburg 5 10 10 7 — 32
n Line Mountain 36,
Meadowbrook Christian 22
MILTON — Terri Reichard led the Eagles with nine points and nine steals — both team-highs — as Line Mountain topped the Lions in nonconference play.
Emily Gonsar hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Eagles jumped out to a 9-2 lead after eight minutes. Gonsar finished with eight points.
Kailey Devlin scored nine points to lead the Lions.
Line Mountain 36,
Meadowbrook Christian 22
Line Mountain 36
Sage Hoover 3 1-4 7, Terri Reichard 4 0-0 9, Kyleigh Masser 1 0-0 3, Hannah Ruohoniemi 1 0-0 2, Brianna Bendas 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 1 2-4 4, Liberty Downs 0 1-4 1, Emily Gonsar 3 0-1 8. Totals 14 4-13 36.
3-point goals: Gonsar 2, Reichard, Masser.
Did not score: Kylie Klinger
Meadowbrook Christian 22
Shelby Hartman 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Canelo 1 1-2 3, Kailey Devlin 4 0-0 9, Alayna Smith 4 0-0 8. Totals 10 1-2 22.
3-point goals: Devlin.
Did not score: Emily Toland, Emma Yordy, Audrey Millett.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 9 8 11 8 — 36
Meadowbrook Chr. 2 5 6 9 — 22
n Bloomsburg 49, Milton 32
MILTON — The Panthers jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter on their way to a HAC-II win over the Black Panthers.
Maddie Evans scored a game-high 19 points for Bloomsburg.
Abbey Kitchen scored four points in each the second and third quarters on her way to a team-high 10 for Milton.
Bloomsburg 49, Milton 32
Bloomsburg 49
Maddy Devine 1 0-1 2, Maizy Aikey 1 0-0 2, Brynna Zentner 0 1-4 1, Rylee Klinger 4 0-0 9, Kelsey Widom 6 2-6 14, Maddie Evans 8 3-4 19, Alyssa Shuman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-15 49.
3-point goals: Klinger.
Did not score: Paige Temple, Ellen Hull, Cassie McGinley.
Milton 32
Kiersten Stork 0 4-4 4, Leah Walter 1 0-0 2, Morgan Reiner 2 0-0 4, Crysal Hamilton 2 0-6 4, Abbey Kitchen 5 0-0 10, Kyla Rovenolt 2 0-0 4, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 1 0-0 2, Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-10 32.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Brooklyn Wade.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg 15 11 13 10 — 49
Milton 4 6 8 14 — 32
n Southern Columbia 59,
Hughesville 26
HUGHESVILLE – Loren Gehret scored eight of her 14 points, while Faith Callahan knocked three 3-pointers in the first half as the Tigers raced 29-point halftime lead on their way to the HAC-II rout.
Ally Griscavage led Southern Columbia (3-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) with 17 points, while Ava Novak also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Hughesville falls to 1-3, 0-3.
Southern Columbia 59, Hughesville 26
Southern Columbia (3-2) 59
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 9; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Ally Griscavage 8 1-2 17; Summer Tillett 3 0-0 6; Loren Gehret 4 5-7 14; Ava Novak 4 1-2 10. Totals 23 7-11 59.
3-point goals: F. Callahan 3, G. Callahan, Gehret, Novak.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Emily Callahan.
Hughesville (1-3) 26
Snyder 2 0-0 4; Bobak 1 0-0 2; Henry 2 2-4 8; Pysher 1 0-0 2; Strother 0 8-10 8; Myers 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 12-16 26.
3-point goals: Henry 2.
Did not score: Paulhaumus, Stroup, Hoffman, Duff.
Score by quarters
S. Columbia 14 17 18 10 — 59
Hughesville 6 6 11 3 — 26