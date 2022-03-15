DANVILLE — You can credit Mia Chapman, Alyssa Reisinger and their teammates for willing Mount Carmel to a win in Tuesday's Class 2A state basketball quarterfinals.
Or you can point to a second-half sequence when the program's proud tradition came to the forefront and signaled that South Williamsport would have to play even harder than the Red Tornadoes to beat them.
Mount Carmel erased a six-point, third-quarter deficit and played boldly with the lead late to avenge a district playoff loss to the Mountaineers, 39-34, at Danville's Whitey McCloskey Center.
"When it counted," said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano, "we came through and made plays."
Mount Carmel pulled within 22-20 on Ava Chapman's 3-pointer at the 2:29 mark of the third quarter. Out of a South Williamsport timeout, the Red Tornadoes' Katie Witkoski and Mia Chapman committed aggressive fouls on Mounties drives mere moments apart. Witkoski's reach and Chapman's bump showed they weren't willing to concede an inch.
"(The Mounties are) a very scrappy team, they have a lot of fight in them, and we knew we were going to have to play every single minute of that game," said Mia Chapman, the lone returning starter from Mount Carmel's state championship team of a year ago. "It really shows that we're hard workers and also how much we really want these games — how much we really want to get back to (the state final)."
Jenna Pizzoli's 3-pointer not two minutes into the fourth quarter put the Red Tornadoes in front (25-24) for the first time since the 2:33 mark of the second quarter. The lead changed hands four times in a span of four minutes, landing 30-28 in Mount Carmel's favor on a long Katie Witkoski 3-pointer from the right wing.
Then, rather than playing keep-away with the ball and forcing South Williamsport to foul, the Red Tornadoes went for the knockout. Out of timeout, Mia Chapman curled to the hoop from the left wing and scored with a Reisinger assist from under the basket. On the next Mount Carmel possession, Witkoski lobbed a risky 30-foot sideline inbound pass just beyond the reach of a defender to Reisinger under the hoop for a 32-28 lead at the 2:36 mark.
"We told them, 'If you have a look ... you take it,'" said Varano. "We have confidence in the girls, and I think that was big. That enabled us to make it more than a one-possession game."
Simply put, it's in the Red Tornadoes' DNA to pressure the opponent, on both ends of the floor. When they eventually did force South Williamsport to foul, they pushed their lead to 35-28 at the line.
"Obviously, we had that lead but we did not want to give this game up. The mindset was, 'Who wants this game?'" said the 6-foot Reisinger, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. "They're very aggressive and they're a good team; I really do tip my hat to them. It just really worked in our favor.
"We're going to the Final Four."
Mount Carmel (23-5) was forced to win the District 4 third-place game to extend their string of state playoff appearances to 13 seasons after dropping a 37-30 semifinal to South Williamsport. Tuesday's win sent the Tornadoes to Friday's state semifinal against archrival Southern Columbia (28-1), which won its 19th consecutive game, 84-64 over District 6 runner-up Bishop McCort.
The Mounties, who were the district runners-up to Southern, finished 23-5.
"From a scheme and strategy standpoint, I don't think there's a whole lot we would do different," said Mounties coach Justin Marnon. "We wish that the ball would have gone through the net a few more times in the first quarter. That could have changed things a little bit. But these girls have a never-say-die attitude, and their heart and their effort just kept going for 32 minutes. So, nah. I wouldn't change a thing."
South shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter but trailed just 6-2 at period's end. The Mounties surged ahead 14-13 by halftime after forcing Mount Carmel into 3-of-11 shooting in the second, including a 1-for-7 clip from 3-point range.
"If you would even try to look inside, they would crash three or four on me at one time," said Reisinger. "So, by doing that, our outside shots were there. They just weren't falling."
The Red Tornadoes were scoreless for more than four minutes of the third quarter, falling behind 19-13, before Pizzoli scored on a strong drive from the left wing. South's Piper Minier, whose nine points matched senior teammate Claudia Green, made a tough drive through the center of the lane for a three-point play and 22-17 lead. Soon after, Ava Chapman made it 22-20 with her second trey of the game, sparking what became a 22-12 closing run.
Reisinger had four points, four rebounds and two blocks in the fourth quarter. Pizzoli, who was hindered by foul trouble throughout, added six of her eight points in the fourth.
"They're leaders, and they know that there's times that the rest of the team counts on them," said Varano. "They kept their confidence and delivered."
PIAA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL
QUARTERFINAL
At Danville High School
MOUNT CARMEL 39, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT 34
South Williamsport (23-5) 34
Lacey Kriebel 2 0-0 5, Claudia Green 4 1-2 9, Piper Minier 4 1-1 9, Sofia Casella 1 0-0 2, Aleigha Rieppel 2 2-2 8, Abby Akers 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 5-7 34.
3-point goals: Rieppel 2, Kriebel.
Did not score: Alizabeth Schuler.
Mount Carmel (23-5) 39
Mia Chapman 3 0-5 6, Jenna Pizzoli 3 1-4 8, Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-4 10, Ava Chapman 3 2-2 10. Totals 15 5-15 39.
3-point goals: A. Chapman 2, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski.
Did not score: Brynn Evert.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport;2;12;8;12 — 34
Mount Carmel;6;7;9;17 — 39