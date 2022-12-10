MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel easily won a battle of unbeaten rivals, getting 13 points from Alyssa Reisinger in a 36-20 win over Shamokin on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Tornadoes (3-0) led by seven after the first quarter after 3-pointers from Ava Chapman, Sydney Reed and Rachel Witkoski.
Shamokin got four points from four different players. Des Michaels made the only triple for the Indians (2-1).
Mount Carmel 36, Shamokin 20
Shamokin (2-1) 20
Carly Nye 2 0-0 4; Des Michaels 1 1-2 4; Madi Lippay 2 0-0 4; Ally Waugh 1 0-0 2; Delilah Nazih 2 0-0 4; Gabby Rapp. 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 1-2 20.
3-point goals: Michaels.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Anastia Wetzel, Gabby Venna.
Mount Carmel (3-0) 36
Ava Chapman 2 3-4 8; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5; Karli Berkoski 0 1-2 1; Abby Klokis 0 1-2 1; Sydney Reed 1 0-0 3; Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Reisinger 5 3-4 13; Lilly Mowrey 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 8-14 36.
3-point goals: Chapman, Reed, Witkoski.
Did not score: Anna Grace Renno.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;4;6;7;3 — 30
Mount Carmel;11;9;12;4 — 36
JV: Mount Camel 45, Shamokin 39. Abby Klokis, 12 points.