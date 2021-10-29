COAL TOWNSHIP — Considering how one-sided Mount Carmel has made its rivalry with Shamokin over the past quarter-century, it's a wonder the Red Tornadoes bring the Coal Bucket game trophy with them when the game is played at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
The Coal Bucket made Friday's short trip on Route 61 just to be retained by Mount Carmel for the 25th consecutive year, as the Red Tornadoes had their way in the running game to win convincingly, 49-21.
"It's a great feeling," Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. "A lot goes into this game, and it's always a crazy week leading up to it. It's such a relief when the clock strikes zero and you get a win. It's a really enjoyable moment when it's finally all over with."
The Red Tornadoes didn't attempt a pass in a game played in a downpour. Instead, they amassed 387 yards on 50 rushes, seven of which went for touchdowns by five players. Pedro Feliciano and Thomas Davitt had two TDs apiece, and Cole Spears, Julien Stellar and Xaviar Diaz each added one.
"With the rain, we knew we had to keep it on the ground," Darrah said. "Our kids are doing a really good job right now, from our line and the tight ends doing a phenomenal job blocking to the backs finding their holes. We're developing a lot of depth. Anyone we put in there seems to be making a lot of plays. I'm proud of those guys and the way they prepare every week to put themselves in a position to have success."
The longest of the touchdowns occurred on the second play of the second half when Stellar, one of the team's senior captains, broke loose for a 65-yard score. It was his first time in the backfield since sustaining an arm injury two weeks ago.
"I was pumped when I finally got out there and I saw the open field in front of me," said Stellar, who ran for 91 yards on five carries — all in the third quarter. "I had a meeting with my coaches yesterday, and they told me then that they were going to save me on offense for the second half. The plan was to let me play defense from the start but keep me fresh.
"I told Coach Darrah that I'd be bugging him (to play running back) in the first half, but I didn't have to because our guys were doing a great job back there. Tom, Xaviar, Spears and Pedro did a great job running the ball to the point where I didn't even need to be out there on offense."
Mount Carmel (8-2) wasted no time striking first, as Thomas Davitt scored from 20 yards out just 15 seconds into the game. That was one play after Matt Scicchitano fell on a Shamokin fumble, gifting the Tornadoes great field position right away.
Shamokin (5-5) answered for a 7-6 lead on the ensuing possession as Max Madden's 1-yard run capped a 17-play, 69-yard drive. It didn't last for long, though, as the trio of Spears, Feliciano and Davitt all scored on the ground in the second quarter to extend Mount Carmel's lead to 30-7 at halftime.
Madden finished with a game-high 100 yards on 23 carries for the Indians.
The Red Tornadoes' defense held the Indians in check, as the starting unit allowed just two first downs during the middle quarters after Shamokin moved the chains six times on its initial scoring drive.
Unlike the Indians, who had a player and several assistant coaches ejected, Mount Carmel's sideline stayed composed for the most part. The second-seeded Red Tornadoes should have their full arsenal when they host No. 7 Bloomsburg (4-6) in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals next weekend.
"We have a mature bunch with a lot of leadership, so I didn't have to say too much," Darrah added. "I was proud of the way they stayed composed."
"We knew we had to be smart," Stellar said. "We have a playoff game next week and couldn't risk doing anything stupid ahead of that. The feeling I get after winning this game never gets old."
Trailing by a touchdown with three minutes until halftime, a Shamokin defender was called for a facemask penalty. Some players voiced their displeasure with the call, which led to the ejection of Indians defensive back Wisdom Artis-Jones and two assistants, gifting the Red Tornadoes the ball at the goal line by the time the infractions were sorted out.
“All I can say is that our coaches will definitely stand up for our players, no matter what,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “We were moving the ball. We looked physical. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard of such a thing as seven penalties on two plays, but, at the end of the day, our guys are going to have our players’ backs.”
MOUNT CARMEL 49, SHAMOKIN 21
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mount Carmel;6;24;19;0 — 49
Shamokin;7;0;0;14 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Thomas Davitt 20 run (kick missed), 11:45.
S-Max Madden 1 run (Carson Ososkie kick), 4:12.
Second quarter
MC-Cole Spears 5 run (Michael Farronato run), 10:45.
MC-Pedro Feliciano 2 run (Feliciano run), 2:45.
MC-Davitt 4 run (Feliciano run), 1:01.
Third quarter
MC-Julien Stellar 65 run (run failed), 11:05.
MC-Feliciano 31 run (Stellar kick), 7:05.
MC-Xaviar Diaz 35 run (kick missed), :55.
Fourth quarter
S-Malaki Peffer 22 run (Ososkie kick), 5:42.
S-Corey Adams 10 run (Ososkie kick), 1:30.
TEAM STATISTICS
;MC;S
First downs;22;11
Rushing-yards;50-387;41-175
Passing yards;0;0
Passing;0-0-0;0-6-1
Fumbles-lost;5-0;5-2
Penalties-yards;4-51;8-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Xaviar Diaz 8-93, TD; Pedro Feliciano 10-91, 2 TDs; Julien Stellar 5-91, TD; Thomas Davitt 7-54, 2 TDs; Jacob Zarski 4-30; Michael Farronato 4-14; Maddox Reed 3-11; Ryan Weidner 1-6; Cole Spears 3-2, TD; Andrew Luskoskie 1-(-2); Matt Balichik 4-(-3). Shamokin: Max Madden 23-100, TD; Malaki Peffer 3-34, TD; Aaron Frasch 4-17; Corey Adams 3-14, TD; Brett Nye 5-6; Knowledge Artis-Jones 1-5; Team 1-0; Tyler Whary 1-(-1).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 0-6-1.