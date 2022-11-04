MOUNT CARMEL — Usually, when your opponent ends up with more first downs than you, that’s not a good thing.
But had one seen Friday night’s District 4 Class 2A playoff opener between Mount Carmel and North Penn Mansfield, then they’d probably understand why the Panthers ended up with more first downs (19) in the game than the victorious Red Tornadoes (17).
After being stopped on downs in the red zone on its opening drive, the Red Tornados proceeded to score on nine of their next 10 possessions, including its next four drives in the first quarter, as Mount Carmel used several quick scoring drives to quickly pull away from the Panthers and advance to next week’s district semifinal with a 60-20 win. The Red Tornadoes will take on Hughesville at home next week.
“I thought we executed well on offense and our defense played really well,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. “They’re kind of a hurry-up team and like to throw the ball a lot but we were able to put up a lot of points, and I thought our younger guys got a lot of valuable experience in the game, too.”
Just six of North Penn Mansfield’s first downs came in the first half, getting a majority of them in the second half after the mercy rule was invoked. But the main reason why Mount Carmel had so few despite scoring 60 points was due to its quick scoring drives, which were the order of the night. The Red Tornadoes scored seven touchdowns, including six in the first half, on drives that lasted under a minute. Only two scoring drives took more than a minute, and the Red Tornadoes’ longest scoring drive of the night took just 1:35.
Three touchdowns were single-play drives, including their first score, when Xaviar Diaz got loose for a 36-yard touchdown run to put Mount Carmel up 6-0 at 6:45 to go in the first. The Red Tornadoes, after turning the ball over on downs, forced North Penn Mansfield into a three-and-out to set up the score.
After another Panthers three-and-out, Cole Spears capped a four-play drive with a 17-yard screen pass to Matt Schicchitano to put Mount Carmel up 12-0. That drive took 1:14, and it was Mount Carmel’s second-longest drive by time of the game.
One more three-and-out later by North Penn Mansfield gave the Red Tornadoes the ball near midfield. This time, Luke Blessing burst loose up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run. Later in the first quarter, Michael Farronato found the end zone as he took a handoff on a counter play and went into the end zone from 13 yards out, making it 26-0 before the end of the opening quarter.
Mount Carmel’s lone major miscue of the night gave North Penn Mansfield its only points of the first half, as a mishandled handoff was picked out of midair by Ethan Dick, who was in the right place at the right time, and he returned it 40 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter.
But the Red Tornadoes answered right back less than a minute later. Garrett Varano capped a two-play drive with a 34-yard touchdown run, the first of two rushing touchdowns on as many carries on the night for him. Later in the second quarter, Varano would run it in from 21 yards out to cap a three-play drive, the second-longest of the night for Mount Carmel in terms of plays. In between Varano touchdowns, Blessing took a screen pass from Spears and turned it into a 39-yard touchdown reception.
“Garrett is a really versatile player,” said Darrah. “He made some great moves, even had one called back as well, so he did a really great job in the open field and stayed on his feet and had a lot of success tonight.”
Spears, who completed 11-of-15 passes for 217 yards and the pair of touchdowns, was particularly efficient on the screens, as Mount Carmel got a good chunk of its passing yards on the evening with just short passes.
“That’s something (screens) that we wanted to work on coming into the game so we just decided to let it rip,” said Darrah. “It’s something we’ve been practicing all year and I thought we did a nice job of executing them tonight.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
MOUNT CARMEL 60, NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD 20
SCORE BY QUARTERS
NP-Mansfield (3-8);0;6;7;7 — 20
Mount Carmel (11-0);26;21;13;0 — 60
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Xaviar Diaz 36 run (kick failed), 6:45
MC-Matt Schicchitano 17 pass from Cole Spears (kick failed), 4:30
MC-Luke Blessing 49 run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick), 2:34
MC-Michael Farronato 13 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 0:51
Second quarter
NP-Ethan Dick 40 fumble return (kick blocked), 11:04
MC-Garrett Varano 34 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 10:26
MC-Blessing 39 pass from Spears (Yagodzinskie kick), 6:58
MC-Varano 21 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 4:06
Third quarter
MC-Michael Kimsal 61 run (Robert Schoppy kick), 11:40
NP-Kohen Lehman 36 pass from Karson Dominick (Brion kick), 9:14
MC-Tait Adams 65 pass from Gavin Marshalek (kick blocked), 7:39
Fourth quarter
NP-Cooper Shaw 4 pass from Dominick (Brion kick), 7:19
TEAM STATISTICS
;NP;MC
First downs;19;17
Rushes-yards;38-119;21-249
Passing yards;150;282
Comp.-att.-int.;18-33-2-0;12-16-3-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-yards;9-69;10-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North Penn-Mansfield: Kohen Lehman 23-63; Ethan Dick 8-19; Easton Pequignot 3-17; George Valentine 3-16; Joe Sember 1-4. Mount Carmel: Michael Kimsal 3-61, TD; Xaviar Diaz 5-60, TD; Garrett Varano 2-55, 2 TDs; Luke Blessing 1-49, TD; Ryan Weidner 2-18; Michael Farronato 1-13, TD; Orville Fesniak 2-8; Gavin Marshalek 1-1; Daniel Velasquez 1-1; Andrew Lukoskie 1-(-1); Brady Wokoski 1-(-2); Cole Spears 1-(-14).
PASSING — North Penn-Mansfield: Karson Dominick 18-33-0, 150 yards, 2 TDs. Mount Carmel: Spears 11-15-0, 217 yards, 2 TDs; Marshalek 1-1-0, 65 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — North Penn-Mansfield: Kohen Lehman 4-64, TD; Cooper Shaw 5-38, TD; Sammy Lawrence 6-38; Derek Litzelman 2-8; Alex Davis 1-2. Mount Carmel: Michael Farronato 3-86; Tait Adams 1-65, TD; Luke Blessing 1-39, TD; Jacob Schultz 2-38; Matt Schicchitano 2-34, TD; Garrett Varano 3-20.