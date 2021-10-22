MOUNT CARMEL — With a fourth straight win never really in doubt, the only real question for Mount Carmel?
How many points were the Red Tornadoes going to put up?
The Red Tornadoes answered that question emphatically, racking up 488 total yards of offense, getting nine different players in the end zone en route to a 68-22 win over Warrior Run.
Mount Carmel (7-2, 4-1 HAC-III) has now scored 128 points, and accumulated 1,027 total yards of offense over the last two weeks.
Pedro Feliciano had another strong performance quarterbacking the Red Tornadoes’ offense, completing each of his final six pass attempts for 128 yards and three touchdowns after opening with an interception on the first play from scrimmage.
Junior tight end Matt Scicchitano caught a pair of those touchdown passes for 14 and 35 yards, respectively.
“We wanted to come in and work on our passing game tonight, which we were able to do, so that was definitely good,” said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah, whose squad completed just one pass in last week’s 60-41 victory at Loyalsock. “A lot of different guys got involved and made some plays. A few guys scored their first career touchdown so that was nice as well.”
“Catching those two touchdowns was a great feeling,” Scicchitano added. “It doesn’t matter what the score is or what the situation is, to get those opportunities is the best feeling in the world. Before this game, I only had one touchdown this year, so to get two in one game feels amazing. (The game) started off a little weird with that interception, but it started clicking after a few plays. We got going and the rest of the game was much smoother.”
Even the Red Tornadoes’ backups were once again able to find holes to run through within Warrior Run’s (0-8, 0-3 PHAC-III) young and inexperienced defense, as Xavier Diaz, Andrew Lukoskie and Brayden Brinkash joined offensive regulars Ryan Weidner and Cole Spears as the handful of Red Tornadoes who found paydirt on the ground.
Diaz, a breakout sophomore, led the way with a game-high 96 yards on three carries, including his second career touchdown is as many weeks — a 66-yard sprint up the Mount Carmel sideline.
“He has stood out since he joined our team back in the summer,” Darrah said of Diaz. “He got involved defensively earlier on, but now he’s doing some great things on offense as well. He’s definitely a very explosive kid. We’re looking forward to getting him in the weight room more. He’s going to run track this year and I think he has a very bright future.”
It was a tale of two offenses at the Silver Bowl on Friday, as the Defenders were suffocated to just 14 rushing yards on 22 attempts, as well as only four yards on eight of those attempts in the second half against the Red Tornado reserves.
Meanwhile, the high-powered Mount Carmel offense moved the chains 16 times in the first half alone and the starting unit didn’t face a single third down.
“Our kids have done a great job in preparation and have been working hard all year,” Darrah said. “I feel good about where we’re at. We’re always looking to get better and address our weak areas.”
That being said, Warrior Run quarterback was still able to move the ball efficiently in the passing game despite a pair of interceptions, opening up for 213 yards on 14-of-28 passing, including a 28-yard touchdown to his favorite target, Derrick Thomas, in the third quarter.
Thomas finished the night with a game-high 79 yards on four receptions, keeping him well inside the top 10 of District 4 receivers with 505 yards and seven touchdowns off of 31 receptions throughout his senior campaign.
“Our defense did a nice job,” Darrah said. “They did what they had to do. They gave up a couple big passes, but did a nice job overall and gifted us some short fields throughout the game.”
Mount Carmel will look to lock up the 2-seed for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs in its regular season finale next week at Shamokin for the famous Coal Bucket Game.
“We’ve been talking about this game all year,” Scicchitano said of the upcoming rivalry game, arguably the biggest in Northeast Pennsylvania. “This upcoming week of practice is going to be exciting. Everybody is going to be extra pumped up, extra zoned in and we’re not going to mess around at all this week.”
“It’s the biggest one,” Darrah added. “We circle it every year. It’s always ultra-significant so I don’t think it can get more significant than it already is. Not playing it last year was abnormal, but the game this year is as significant as it can possibly get.”
MOUNT CARMEL 68, WARRIOR RUN 9
Warrior Run;0;0;9;0 — 9
Mount Carmel;19;20;7;22 — 68
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Ryan Weidner 10 run (Julien Stellar kick)
MC-Matt Scicchitano 14 pass from Pedro Feliciano (kick failed)
MC-Jacob Schultz 4 pass from Feliciano (kick failed)
Second quarter
MC-Cole Spears 12 run (kick blocked)
MC-Xaviar Diaz 66 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Scicchitano 35 pass from Feliciano (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
WR-Derek Thomas 28 pass from Ryan Newton (Nathan McCormick kick)
WR-Safety
MC-Maddox Reed 14 fumble return (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
MC-Andrew Lukoskie 53 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Safety
MC-Brayden Brinkash 2 run (Stellar kick)
MC-Al Bailey 46 interception return (no attempt)
TEAM STATISTICS
;WR;MC
First downs;9;22
Rushing-yards;22-14;26-360
Passing;14-30-3;6-10-1
Passing yards;225;128
Total yards;239;488
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-25;6-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Sam Hall 6-17; Eli Butler 5-2; Logan Smedley 3-2; Justin Blair 4-1; Thomas Royles 2-(-1); Ryan Newton 2-(-7). Mount Carmel: Xavier Diaz 3-96, TD; Garrett Varano 3-64; Andrew Lukoskie 3-62, TD; Cole Spears 4-40, TD; Pedro Feliciano 2-32; Matt Balichik 4-23; Michael Farronato 1-13; Brayden Brinkash 2-10, TD; Ryan Weidner 1-10, TD; Tait Adams 1-6; Al Bailey 1-4; Maddox Reed 1-0.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 13-28-2, 213 yards, TD; Gavin Getz 1-2-1, 12 yard; Mount Carmel: Feliciano 6-7-1, 128 yards, 3 TDs; Balichik 0-2-0; Spears 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Derek Thomas 4-79, TD; Hall 2-70; Carter Marr 4-39; Smedley 2-31; Blair 2-6. Mount Carmel: Matt Scicchitano 2-49, 2 TDs; Varano 2-42; Jacob Schultz 2-37, TD.