DANVILLE — Julien Stellar and his Mount Carmel teammates serenaded center fielder Reed Witkoski with "Happy Birthday" following Thursday's critical win over Danville.
With their postseason prospects now hinging on every outcome, it's a good thing the Red Tornadoes play better than they sing.
Mount Carmel scored eight first-inning runs and executed flawless defense behind pitcher Damen Milewski to stun another team on the playoff bubble, 15-4 in five innings of a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game.
"The game was very important or we would have been stuck in a tough spot to finish the year out," said Red Tornadoes coach Brenton Eades.
Stellar was exceptional with the glove at third base, handling six chances without issue and saving perhaps three runs in the second inning to short-circuit an Ironmen rally.
"At the beginning of the year, we struggled a little bit with errors in the field and not backing up our pitchers, but today we did an excellent job," said the converted second baseman. "Damen pitched an unbelievable game for us ... and we did everything we could to keep runs off the board for him."
Danville answered Mount Carmel's eight-run top half with three in the bottom of the first. An inning later, the Ironmen loaded the bases with one out for the heart of their order, but consecutive grounders to Stellar resulted in a force out at the plate and a gold-star stop to end the inning with the same 8-3 score.
"Big spot," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "Two balls that we — one was squared up, one maybe not — hit to the third baseman, and (Stellar) made the plays and cut those runs. At that point in the game you're 8-3, and if you score a run or two there and you've got positive momentum, who knows what can happen?
"Credit to them. They did a good job of making plays and working out of those jams."
Stellar made the play on KJ Riley's sharp grounder and threw home for the second out, but Gavin Lasko's try for a double play at first base was late. Daniel Knight then chopped a ball toward the left side that Stellar charged, fielded on a short-hop, and gunned across the diamond to end the inning.
"That's what we preach every day at practice: Be aggressive on the ball. Attack the baseball," Eades said. "Julien did a fantastic job at third; he made a bunch of fantastic plays. Overall our infield played extremely well in tight spots."
Coming off a 15-7 loss to Loyalsock on Wednesday, Mount Carmel moved to 7-9 overall, needing to win three of its last four to qualify for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. The Red Tornadoes are slated to visit Hughesville today, where they'll complete an April 9 game that was suspended with the Spartans up 7-5 after four innings before playing a regularly scheduled contest. They then close the season with games Monday at Milton and Tuesday against Warrior Run.
"Certainly that's a team that's better than their record, and tip your hat — they played well tonight," said Knorr. "I thought we were ready to go. We were excited. This is a big game for us, trying to work toward our 10 wins to qualify (in Class 4A). Things didn't go well for us out of the gates, and we didn't react as well as we would have liked.
"It's not the end of the road for us, but now we're gonna have to scrap. We're gonna have to work."
The Ironmen (8-9) finish with a Monday night game at Central Columbia; Millville at home Wednesday; and a Thursday visit to Central Mountain. Danville could finish below .500 and still qualify if it maintains a stronger power rating than Athens, which can finish no worse than .500.
Stellar, who bats leadoff, scored twice in a first inning that saw Mount Carmel put up eight on three hits, four walks and two errors. The Red Tornadoes had a run on the board when they loaded the bases with no outs against Ironmen lefty Lane Berkey and began a conga line to the plate.
"That's huge. Whoever your playing — no matter what — to score eight runs in the first inning is huge," said Stellar. "You gotta get a jump, especially in high school baseball because anything can happen. You gotta get a big jump in the first inning or as soon as you can."
Stellar worked a leadoff walk and — after a four-pitch pass to Casen Sandri — scored on Damon Dowkus's rocket up the middle. No one covered first base on Colin Lokitis's sacrifice bunt attempt, filling the bases. Trevor McDonald then ripped a 3-2 pitch to center field for a 2-0 lead.
Eades held Dowkus at third base on McDonald's hit, betting on the bottom of his order to produce. It did, with Michael Reed and Gavin Lasko working bases-loaded walks ahead of Stellar's run-scoring fielder's choice.
"First of all, you've got to know your hitters one through nine. Second, you can tell early on how they're seeing the ball," said Eades. "(The Ironmen) were struggling to find the zone early in the game, so I wasn't going to give them an out. You send a guy home, they throw him out, next thing you know they get a little urgency under their belt and maybe you only score three.
"Honestly, I just thought at that time it was best to just chip away, and it worked out in our favor."
Stellar, who went to second when the try for a double play on his grounder was thrown away, eventually stole third base and scored on an errant pickoff throw for an 8-0 lead.
Danville got three back with two outs in the home first on Knight's RBI hit and Gabe Benjamin's two-run double. However, the Ironmen stranded a man at third base to end the inning, then left the bases loaded in the second. In all, they abandoned eight runners, five in scoring position.
Mount Carmel put the game out of reach with four runs in the fourth (three with two outs), and three more in the fifth. Reed cracked a two-run single in the four-run rally, and Dowkus capped his four-RBI game with a long two-run double to left in the fifth.
"When you get down eight runs, it's tough," said Knorr. "We scrapped back a little bit and got it within five, but we couldn't put a dent in it anymore than that. When they had the four-run inning, that kind of broke our spirit a little bit."
Mount Carmel 15, Danville 4 (5 inn.)
Mount Carmel;800;43;— 15-13-0
Danville;300;10;— 4-7-6
Damen Milewski and Gavin Lasko. Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (1) and Mason Raup.
WP: Milewski. LP: Berkey.
Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 1-for-3, 3 runs; Casen Sandri 2-for-3, double, 3 runs; Damon Dowkus 2-for-3, double, run, 4 RBIs; Colin Lokitis 3-for-3, 2 runs; Trevor McDonald 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Mike Reed 1-for-1, run, 3 RBIs; Devin O'Hearn 2-for-3, 2 runs; Lasko RBI.
Danville: Zach Gordon 1-for-2, run; Knight 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Joey Delbo 1-for-3, double, run; Gabe Benjamin 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Connor Kozick 1-for-2.