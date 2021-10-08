MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel didn't quite feel right late in the second quarter at the Silver Bowl on Friday night.
Attempting a field goal with 13 seconds left, and leading by two scores, the last things coach John Darrah wanted to do was to give Danville life heading into halftime.
So when the Ironmen blocked the field goal attempt — Darrah had called a timeout before the snap — it caused the Red Tornadoes to change their plans.
Julien Stellar hit freshman Chase Balichick on a fake field goal with a 16-yard TD pass to push Mount Carmel's lead to three touchdowns, and its offensive line dominated to the tune of 301 yards rushing on 55 carries as the Red Tornadoes dealt Danville a 34-21 loss in Ironmen coach Mike Brennan's — who won state titles in 2000 and 2002 as head coach of Mount Carmel — first trip to the Silver Bowl as an opponent.
"Honestly, some of (these trick) plays, we've been practicing for five years; we just haven't run them yet.(Mount Carmel's other pass completion came on a Stellar to quarterback Pedro Feliciano throwback pass on the same drive), I figured we might as use them," Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. "We called a timeout because we were worried about the delay of game, but then they blocked it. I was like, 'Let's run it.'"
Stellar added: "When they blocked (the field goal), we were like, 'Coach, c'mon, let's fake it.'"
Danville thought it had the fake sniffed out, and Stellar was under pressure. However, Stellar played quarterback last season in Mount Carmel's shortened-year. So he calmly stepped up in the pocket, and found Balichick on the backside of the play. The freshman made the catch at the 2, and powered into the end zone.
"I knew he might be open. I played quarterback last year, so I knew if I moved around ... I'm not the tallest guy, so I can't see over the line. I had to scramble a little bit, and I saw No. 1, and he made the play," said Stellar, who added a two-point conversion run to give Mount Carmel a 28-7 halftime lead.
Darrah added: "The freshman made a huge catch, in a huge moment, for us. What a great play, and we had confidence that he'd come through."
It was that kind of night for the Ironmen (5-2), who quickly fell behind 14-0 when Mount Carmel scored on its first possession, and the Red Tornadoes defense turned a screen pass inside Danville's own 20 into a Matt Kelley interception that he returned to the Danville 4, setting up quarterback Pedro Feliciano's TD run with 4:01 left in the first quarter.
"It was just a bad start. When you have that and what they were able to do to us on the ground ...," Brennan said. "We got down in the red zone and didn't get points, and they got the play to end the half. You take one away here, and add to us there, and it's a closer game than you think.
"But, it's closer game than you think, but clearly it wasn't a close as you think either, because they dominated us at the line of scrimmage."
Danville answered on its next drive on an 82-yard Madden Patrick to Carson Persing (six catches, 159 yards) passing play to cut the lead to 14-7 with 2:55 left in first quarter, and its defense forced its first punt on the next Mount Carmel possession.
However, a personal foul after the punt turned a fourth-and-19, into a fourth-and-4 from the Mount Carmel 43. The Red Tornadoes (5-2) lined up to go for it, and the Ironmen jumped offside. Mount Carmel took advantage on the first play of the second quarter with a Stellar 44-yard TD run for a 20-7 lead.
Danville had its best drive of the first half stall out with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-4 from the Mount Carmel 8. The Red Tornadoes burned 6:25 of the final 6:33 of the first half on a 92-yard drive capped by the fake field goal.
The Ironmen tried to get back into the game, recovering an onside kick on the second-half kickoff only to have the drive stall out due to back-to-back sacks.
Mount Carmel drove to the Danville 26, but the Ironmen recovered a fumble on their own 18. The took just six plays — helped by back-to-back completions: 28 yards to Persing and 38 yards to Mason Raup — to move 82 yards. Patrick's 4-yard scramble cut the deficit to 28-14.
The Red Tornadoes then drained 5:47 off the clock to take a 34-14 lead when Feliciano scored his second touchdown — this time from 7 yards out — with 9:26 left in the game.
Danville answered with an eight-play, 91-yard drive keyed by a 38-yard pass to Aaron Johnson. Ty Stauffer scored from 1 yard out with 6:55 left to make it 34-21. Mount Carmel then ran 10 straight plays — converting two third downs and a fourth down — to drain the final 6:55 off the clock after they recovered Danville's onside kick.
MOUNT CARMEL 34, DANVILLE 21
Danville (5-2);7;0;7;7 — 21
Mount Carmel (5-2);14;14;0;6 — 34
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MCA-Julien Stellar 1 run (kick failed)
MCA-Pedro Feliciano 4 run (Stellar kick)
Dan-Carson Persing 82 pass from Madden Patrick (Aaron Johnson kick)
Second quarter
MCA-Stellar 44 run (kick failed)
MCA-Chase Balichick 16 pass from Stellar (Stellar run)
Third quarter
Dan-Patrick 4 run (Johnson kick)
Fourth quarter
MCA-Feliciano 7 run (kick failed)
Dan-Ty Stauffer 1 run (Johnson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;DAN;MCA
First downs;10;19
Rushes-net yards;21-66;55-301
Passing yards;236;39
Passing;10-18-1;2-5-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;6-1
Penalties-yards;5-35;4-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 12-55, TD; Carson Persing 1-10; Aaron Johnson 2-5; Madden Patrick 6-(-4), TD. Mount Carmel: Julien Stellar 18-125, 2 TDs; Ryan Wiedner 10-64; Pedro Feliciano 10-45, 2 TDs; Michael Farronato 7-33; Garrett Varano 4-19; Thomas Davett 5-16; team, 1-(-1).
PASSING – Danville: Patrick 10-18-1 for 236 yards, TD; Mount Carmel: Stellar 2-2-0 for 39 yards, TD; Feliciano 0-3-0.
RECEIVING — Danville: Persing 6-159, TD; Johnson 1-38; Raup 2-36; Hayden Winn 1-7. Mount Carmel: Feliciano 1-23; Chase Balichick 1-16, TD.