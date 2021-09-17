MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel put on a clinic on how to run the football effectively and methodically move down the field Friday, as the Red Tornadoes amassed 329 rushing yards and dominated the time of possession en route to a 21-7 win over Montoursville.
"From the start of the game, we grinded it out and set the tone," said Mount Carmel coach John Darrah. "We did some things the first three weeks that shot ourselves in the foot a bit, so we were waiting for an outing like this to really hit our stride and that's what we did."
Despite starting the season 2-1, Darrah acknowledged Mount Carmel hadn't put together a complete game, one in which it capitalized on most of its scoring opportunities.
"It all came together," he said. "Earlier in the year, we had some guys that weren't necessarily the most experienced, and the line had to gel together a little bit. This is usually the time of year when we hit our stride. We got some guys back healthy. We knew we were good, but we had to put it all together, and tonight, we put it together."
The Red Tornadoes held onto the ball for more than two-thirds of the game — 34 minutes, 50 seconds, an edge of 21-plus minutes. Over 21 minutes of those were consumed by Mount Carmel's three scoring drives, which featured 41 total plays. The Red Tornadoes went 77, 90 and 87 yards on their three scoring drives.
"They executed really well. That's a heck on an offense to stop when you have that size, and we aren't as big up front," said Montoursville coach Mike Boughton. "All you can ask sometimes on defense is to get a team to drive the length of the field. They did that and did it consistently. We just couldn't get the stops when we needed them."
Julien Stellar helped lead the way with 18 carries for 70 yards. He scored Mount Carmel's first touchdowns on the first two possessions of the game.
The Red Tornadoes took the opening kickoff and put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive, rushing 10 times in the series that took nearly half the first quarter. Stellar capped it with a 2-yard touchdown. Mount Carmel faced only one third down on the drive.
Montoursville was then forced to punt, and Mount Carmel took over at its 10. The Red Tornadoes needed 12 plays to cover 90 yards, running it 11 times. Stellar finished again with a 9-yard run early in the second quarter.
Later in the period, Montoursville had its best scoring chance of the half. The Warriors took over near midfield following the only turnover of the game when Pedro Feliciano was picked off by Matthew Conklin. Montoursville then marched all the way to the Mount Carmel 1-yard line, with a 28-yard run by Rocco Pulizzi keying the drive. The Red Tornadoes put together a goal-line stand, then proceeded to run out the clock on the first half.
The Red Tornadoes kept the talented Pulizzi in check. Although he finished with 132 yards on 10 carries, 112 yards came on two carries, including an 84-yard touchdown midway through the fourth after Mount Carmel had taken a 21-0 lead. Montoursville had just 168 yards of total offense.
"It comes down to tackling execution," said Darrah. "We had a great week of practice as far as executing what we wanted to do. They show a lot of formations, and we knew we couldn't have any busts and we knew we had to tackle and gang tackle them and we did that.
"Sometimes, your offense can be your best defense and we really enjoyed the first half when we just held the ball most of the half. We're going to run the ball so much, that's part of our strength to keep it away from them, and we were able to execute that."
Montoursville went three-and-out after receiving the second-half kickoff, and, the Red Tornadoes put together an 18-play, 87-yard drive. All but one of the plays were rushes, and the series was capped by Michael Farranato's 15-yard run with 11:10 left. Farranato finished with 78 yards on 12 carries. Feliciano led the way as he went for 139 yards on 17 carries.
MOUNT CARMEL 21, MONTOURSVILLE 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Montoursville (2-2);0;0;0;7 — 7
Mount Carmel (3-1);7;6;0;8 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MC-Julien Stellar 2 run (Stellar kick), 6:06
Second quarter
MC-Stellar 9 run (kick failed), 10:48
Fourth quarter
MC-Michael Farronato 15 run (Garrett Varano run), 11:10
M-Rocco Pulizzi 84 run (PAT good), 6:01
TEAM STATISTICS
;M;MC
First downs;5;24
Rushes-yards;16-121;57-329
Passing yards;47;30
Comp.-att.int.;7-10-0-0;4-6-0-1
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-31;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 10-132, TD; Marco Pulizzi 1-2; Brayden Brown 1-0; James Batkowski 1-(-2); Maddix Dalena 3-(-11). Mount Carmel: Pedro Feliciano 17-139; Michael Farronato 12-78, TD; Julien Stellar 18-70, 2TDs; Garrett Varano 5-22; Ryan Weidner 3-12; Jacob Zarski 2-8.
PASSING — Montoursville: Dalena 7-10-0, 47 yards. Mount Carmel: Feliciano 4-6-1, 30 yards.
RECEIVING — Montoursville: Isaiah Fenner 2-18; James Batkowski 2-4; Marco Pulizzi 1-19; Nick Reeder 1-5; Brayden Brown 1-1. Mount Carmel: Matt Scicchitano 1-13; Michael Farronato 1-10; Cole Spears 1-5; Garrett Varano 1-2.