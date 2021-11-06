MOUNT CARMEL — Xaviar Diaz's teammates will willingly block for him on the field, but quickly sold him out to make sure the sophomore got the recognition he deserved.
The electric, but soft-spoken halfback had a career-high 150 yards and two scores to lead a 550-yard rushing attack — Julien Stellar and Pedro Feliciano also topped 100 yards — in Mount Carmel's 54-13 victory over Bloomsburg in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals at the Silver Bowl on Saturday.
Diaz has gradually become a bigger part of Mount Carmel's game plan. He had one carry in the first five weeks of the season, before gradually increasing his carries to a career-high eight in last week's Coal Bucket win over Shamokin.
"My teammates have helped be out a lot," said Diaz, whose teammates directed media members to speak to Diaz after the game. "My coaches have helped me learn the offense. I'm starting to feel comfortable."
The Panthers (4-7) were still hanging around in the third quarter, and had just cut the Mount Carmel lead to 27-13 after Damon Rasmussen caught a 42-yard halfback option touchdown from Daniel Guzevich with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
The Red Tornadoes recovered the ensuing onside kick at midfield, and Diaz ripped off a 50-yard TD run to make it 33-13, and started a 26-0 run that finally put the Panthers away.
"Every week, he keeps doing bigger and better things for us," Mount Carmel coach John Darrah said. "He just seems to keep topping his performances every week."
Diaz added a 63-yard TD run in the final spurt to finally put the contest in the mercy rule with 8:28 left in the game.
The win is Darrah's 50th of his career at Mount Carmel, and Stellar set the school's career PAT record with his 119th with 1:30 left in the third quarter.
Mount Carmel built a 13-0 first-quarter lead on Stellar's 1-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 77-yard drive after the opening kickoff, then a 16-yard Feliciano to Jacob Schultz TD pass with 3:45 left in the first quarter.
However, Mount Carmel turned over the ball on its next possession, and the Panthers drove to the 1, but Liam Bradley tackled quarterback Michael Widom for a 4-yard loss on fourth down.
It took Mount Carmel just seven plays to go 94 yards — all on the ground except for an incomplete pass — capped by Feliciano's 11-yard TD run to make 20-0 with 5:02 left in the first half.
Widom played the quarter of his life in the third — completing passes off one foot while rolling out of bounds, twice to convert third downs — before finding Guzevich with a 29-yard TD pass to cut it to 20-7.
Mount Carmel's, who will host Troy, a 20-6 winner over Sayre, in next Saturday's semifinals, answered with a Stellar TD run, but despite fumbled toss on the play, the halfback option pass from Guzevich to Rasmussen kept the Panthers in the game.
Bloomsburg couldn't find an answer for a Mount Carmel offense that never punted, and averaged 10 yards per carry on the ground.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINAL
NO. 2 MOUNT CARMEL 54,
NO. 7 BLOOMSBURG 13
Bloomsburg (4-7);0;0;13;0 — 13
Mount Carmel (9-2);13;7;20;14 — 54
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MCA-Julien Stellar 1 run (Stellar kick)
MCA-Jacob Schultz 17 pass from Pedro Feliciano (kick blocked)
Second quarter
MCA-Feliciano 11 run (Stellar kick)
Third quarter
Bloom-Daniel Guzevich 29 pass from Michael Widom (Sisay Doerschler kick)
MCA-Stellar 5 run (Stellar kick)
Bloom-Damon Rasmussen 42 pass from Guzevich (kick failed)
MCA-Xaviar Diaz 50 run (kick failed)
MCA-Thomas Davett 13 run (Stellar kick)
Fourth quarter
MCA-Diaz 63 run (Stellar kick)
MCA-Al Bailey 8 run (Stellar kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Bloom;MCA
First downs;11;22
Rushes-net yards;24-70;55-550
Passing yards;215;27
Passing;14-32-0;3-9-1
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;10-80;8-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Michael Widom 11-55; Nate Wharton 2-8; Daniel Guzevich 2-6; Damon Rasmussen 4-3; Brady Horan 4-2; Nasir Kelly 1-(-4). Mount Carmel: Xaviar Diaz 4-150, 2 TDs; Julien Stellar 13-134, 2 TDs; Pedro Feliciano 12-127, TD; Michael Farronato 6-46; Ryan Weidner 2-39; Thomas Davett 5-18, TD; Matt Balichick 3-12; Cole Spears 3-13; Al Bailey 2-9, TD; Maddox Reed 1-3; Dylan Weaver 1-1; Daniel Valasquez 1-(-2).
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Widom 12-30-0 for 165 yards, TD; Guzevich 2-2-0 for 50 yards, TD. Mount Carmel: Feliciano 2-8-1 for 21 yards, TD; Spears 1-1-0 for 6 yards.
RECEIVING – Bloomsburg: Rasmussen 4-125, TD; Guzevich 4-49, TD; Parker Jones 3-34; Widom 1-8; Wharton 1-(-1). Mount Carmel: Jacob Schultz 3-27, TD.